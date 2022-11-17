High School Scoop - Thursday November 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hartland (MI): Brian Savage has resigned after 11 seasons leading the program.

Montgomery County (GA): Montgomery County HS is looking for 2 assistants Offense Coordinator possibly for the right fit, OL coach is a plus! All Teaching certifications will be considered. Contact Head Football Coach Don Vandygriff at dvandygriff@montgomery.k12.ga.us.

Masters of Sports Administration: Looking for an exceptional, convenient education to advance or kick off your career in sports? UIU’s Master of Sport Administration is delivered entirely online. As a graduate, you will understand the organizational, financial, personnel and technology issues involved in sport and sport business and have a greater understanding of the needs within athletic departments in high school, college, and professional sports.

Palmetto (FL): Palmetto HS is looking for an experienced Offensive Line and Quarterback Coach along with an experienced Offensive Coordinator. Teaching Positions Available. We are located on the west coast of FL south of Tampa. Last 4 years we have been district champs and two regional champs and 2 state semi-finals. Please send a resume to Head Coach Dave Marino at marinod@manateeschools.net.

Fowlerville (MI): Jon Fletcher has stepped down after six seasons.

X7 Headgear: X7 Soft-Shell Headgear by Syzmik for non-helmeted practices, 7v7, and flag football. This is the first soft helmet that provides a custom-fit padding system, while also offering superior comfort, an iconic design, and a great playing experience. The first 10 team purchases by the end of the year will receive a full set of team branded decals for their X7’s. Send us your info now!

Northville (MI): Matt Ladach has stepped down as head coach.