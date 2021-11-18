High School Scoop - Thursday November 18, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northwest Cabarrus (NC): Northwest Cabarrus High School is looking for football assistant coaches on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Our priority is to fill our defensive coordinator and defensive back position, but our staff is flexible, and we can move guys around for the right fit. Northwest Cabarrus High School is in Concord, North Carolina right outside of Charlotte. Faculty and Non-faculty coaches are welcome to apply. All teaching positions are TBA. Please send resumes to eric.morman@cabarrus.k12.nc.us

Sherando (Stephens City, VA): Sherando HS is located just South of Winchester, VA is looking for highly qualified football coaches and teachers. We are a 4A program that has a rich tradition and strong community support. The program went 5-5 and made a trip to the playoffs this fall, starting 8 freshmen and sophomores. We are looking for dedicated coaches to help progress the young talent that is coming through our program. No coordinating opportunities are available at this time. Various teaching opportunities are available within the building and county. Starting teaching salary is 50k with masters. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Jake Smith at smithjac@fcpsk12.net.

Jacksonville (TX): Head coach Wayne Coleman has announced his retirement.

Mandarin (FL): Just a few years removed from a state title, Mandarin HS head coach Bobby Ramsay will not return.

De La Salle (Chicago, IL): Mike Boehm has stepped down from the head coaching job after leading the program for eight seasons.

North Bay Haven Charter (Panama City, FL): North Bay Haven Charter HS in Panama City, Florida has multiple coaching openings , especially on offense. Also possible teaching openings as well (English/Math/ESE as well as other possibilities). Preference is OL, WR, RB Coaching Spots. North Bay Haven is a very high academic school and plays Class 4A in the State of Florida. Also located in beautiful Panama City with White Sand Beaches and great weather. We are looking for guys that are committed and love the weight room and will help mentor kids. If interested, please email resume and references to Head Coach Andy Siegal. E-Mail is coach.siegal@bayhaven.org Please No phone calls!

Liberty (TX): Head coach Chad Taylor has been reassigned after nine seasons leading the Panthers, Matt Stepp tweets.

Sierra Vista (VA): Head coach Pete Moye has been let go.