High School Scoop - Thursday November 3, 2022

Games Tonight: Two college and an NFL game tonight. UTEP at Rice (7p - CBSSN) and then Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (7p - ESPN). You can catch the Eagles against the Texans tonight (8:15p EST) on Amazon Prime.

Boerne Champion (TX): Boerne Champion HS head coach Keith Kaiser is retiring at the end of the season following 10 seasons in charge, per source.

