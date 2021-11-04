Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Thursday November 4, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Scout Smart Fall 2021

ScoutSmart: Find the right recruits for your program - ScoutSmart.

Terra Linda (CA): Terra Linda HS is looking for coaches, including possible coordinator positions. Certified and classified positions are available. We are looking for someone currently in the Bay Area. Candidates should contact Head Coach Dallas Hartwell at dhartwell@srcs.org.

The High School of Saint Thomas More (Champaign, IL): The HS of Saint Thomas More is looking for someone to teach Physical Education, Weight Training, & Health. In addition, we are looking for a Coordinator Level Assistant Football Coach and an Assistant Wrestling Coach. If interested please email head coach Nathan Watson at watson.nathan.k@gmail.com.

You May Like

QwikCut_640x300_11_21

High School Scoop - Wednesday November 3, 2021

Nov 3, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday November 2, 2021

Nov 2, 2021
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday October 29, 2021

Oct 29, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 27, 2021

Oct 27, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday October 26, 2021

Oct 26, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday October 25, 2021

Oct 25, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday October 21, 2021

Oct 21, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-10 at 9.17.40 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday October 20, 2021

Oct 20, 2021