October 21, 2021
High School Scoop - Thursday October 21, 2021

Games tonight: Four college games on tonight, and one from the NFL level. FAU at Charlotte is on at 7:30pm EST on CBSSN, Tulane at SMU is set for 7:30 pm EST on ESPN, Louisiana at Arkansas State at 7:30pm ESPNU and the late night game is San Jose State at UNLV at 11pm EST on CBSSN. In NFL action we have the Broncos at the Browns at 8:20pm EST on FOX.

#Nuggets: This weekend is our first without a Top 25 matchup, meaning some unusual suspects will take center stage. We'll start with Chip Kelly's UCLA.

Saban, Jimbo, Kiffin: The three prominent SEC coaches weigh in on defenses "faking injuries," and potential penalties.

