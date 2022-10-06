High School Scoop - Thursday October 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

X7 Soft Shell Headgear: FINALLY! A soft-shell helmet athletes want to wear! It’s cool, it’s comfortable, it’s a customized fit, and it sits at the top of the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings! Designed for both female and male athletes. Send us your info today for introductory pricing available now through Dec 15th. Learn more here.

Tinora (OH): Head coach Kenny Krouse has resigned. Krouse was put on paid administrative leave last week.