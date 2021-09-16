High School Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Ball tonight!: Ohio plays at Louisiana Lafayette tonight at 7pm ct (ESPN). The New York football Giants play at the Washington Football Team at 8:20 et (NFLN).

Payday Games: "All money ain't good money," says Coach Prime.



Gary Patterson: Gary said it out loud. Yeah, he went there. "There is no wrong anymore" when it comes to paying players.

SEC: Someone took a stab at the jobs that SEC head coaches would have outside of coaching based on their headshot, and some of the guesses are hilariously spot on.

#Nuggets: We get three games between major powers who don't play each other as often as they should.