September 16, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Author:
Scout Smart Fall 2021

Ball tonight!: Ohio plays at Louisiana Lafayette tonight at 7pm ct (ESPN). The New York football Giants play at the Washington Football Team at 8:20 et (NFLN).

Payday Games: "All money ain't good money," says Coach Prime.

Gary Patterson: Gary said it out loud. Yeah, he went there. "There is no wrong anymore" when it comes to paying players. 

SEC: Someone took a stab at the jobs that SEC head coaches would have outside of coaching based on their headshot, and some of the guesses are hilariously spot on.

#Nuggets: We get three games between major powers who don't play each other as often as they should

You May Like

CoachComm Ad 9:7:21

High School Scoop - Tuesday September 14, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday September 13, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 8, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

CoachComm-AFS0821

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 31, 2021

Coach Weaver Quote

High School Scoop - Thursday August 26, 2021

640x300_August

High School Scoop - Wednesday August 25, 2021