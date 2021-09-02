September 2, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Thursday September 2, 2021

Author:
Scout Smart Fall 2021

Abingdon HS (VA) assistant Rob Ratcliff sadly passed away recently. Please join us in praying for his family.

Niwot (CO): Niwot HS is in need of two XXL helmets for their kids. After contacting other high schools, local colleges and other avenues, they have not been able to locate any. They are considered a special order item so our normal helmet provider can’t get them to us until November and we obviously need them sooner. We have helmets we’d be willing to possibly trade, but we’d really appreciate it. Anyone who could help can contact the head coach Blume_Nikolas@svvsd.org.

Campolindo (CA): Campolindo HS is looking to fill a game next weekend on September 10 at 4:00 pm. This is the first of five games for The Honor Bowl, hosted by Liberty HS in Brentwood, CA. Their opponent Sutter Union, had to cancel due to a COVID protocol at the last minute. Besides having a chance to play Campolindo, a great team that has been in The Honor Bowl in 2019, the opponent we need to fill this game with will experience an event that transcends football! Please email Rick Sutter rick@thehonorgroup.org or call 916-501-6249.

