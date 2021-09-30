September 30, 2021
Publish date:

High School Scoop - Thursday September 30, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Scout Smart Fall 2021

ScoutSMART: Recruit smarter with ScoutSMART. Quick and easy access to more than 75,000 recruit profiles with stats, academics and Hudl profile all in one place

Nick Saban: Nick Saban has become college football's greatest coach by always finding ways to evolve & improve. Yesterday, he recalled a time he should have taken some scheme advice from his great aunt. 

Games on Tonight: Virginia heads to Miami for a 7:30pm EST kickoff on ESPN and the Jaguars play the Bengals at 8:20pm EST on FOX.

Georgia Southern: We talk through the Georgia Southern situation in the latest episode of the FootballScoop Podcast.

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 10.37.51 AM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 29, 2021

Sep 29, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

High School Scoop - Tuesday September 28, 2021

Sep 28, 2021
AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday September 27, 2021

Sep 27, 2021
SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

Sep 24, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 23, 2021

Sep 23, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-05 at 2.55.39 PM

High School Scoop - Wednesday September 22, 2021

Sep 22, 2021
SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

High School Scoop - Thursday September 16, 2021

Sep 16, 2021