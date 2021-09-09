September 9, 2021
High School Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

Scout Smart Fall 2021

Please join us in praying for the family of longtime Cardinal Gibbons (FL) assistant John Chikerotis, who passed away this past Friday after a courageous battle with cancer. Coach Chik coached over 35 and will be missed by many.

Lincoln Prep (MO): Lincoln Prep, a class 4 HS in Kansas City, Missouri is looking for a football game for this Friday/Saturday. Please reach out to AD Ryan Glasgow 816-678-4191 or HC William Lowe 913-575-8120.

Nick Saban: One leader has the ability change the trajectory of your entire program. During a recent presser, Nick Saban explained who that was for Alabama, and how he came out of an absolutely stacked 2008 signing class.

Deion Sanders: After the FAMU win on Sunday, Deion wanted to talk about why more SWAC teams don't put their players' names on the back of their jerseys.

