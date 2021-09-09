High School Scoop - Thursday September 9, 2021

Please join us in praying for the family of longtime Cardinal Gibbons (FL) assistant John Chikerotis, who passed away this past Friday after a courageous battle with cancer. Coach Chik coached over 35 and will be missed by many.

Lincoln Prep (MO): Lincoln Prep, a class 4 HS in Kansas City, Missouri is looking for a football game for this Friday/Saturday. Please reach out to AD Ryan Glasgow 816-678-4191 or HC William Lowe 913-575-8120.

Nick Saban: One leader has the ability change the trajectory of your entire program. During a recent presser, Nick Saban explained who that was for Alabama, and how he came out of an absolutely stacked 2008 signing class.

Deion Sanders: After the FAMU win on Sunday, Deion wanted to talk about why more SWAC teams don't put their players' names on the back of their jerseys.