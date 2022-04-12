High School Scoop - Tuesday April 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kinston (NC): Kinston HS is looking for a quality assistant coach to work in the school building. Open positions include Math, Science, English, Business (Sports Marketing), Family and Consumer Science, JROTC and Teacher Assistant. There are no PE positions available. Email resume and contact information to jgieselman@lenoir.k12.nc.us.

Spencer (Columbus, GA): Spencer HS is looking for coaches. SPED and PE teaching slots available. Second sports opportunities as well if interested email kegler.joseph@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

Sprayberry (Marietta, GA): Sprayberry HS in Marietta, GA is looking for a defensive coach. All positions will be considered. Teaching vacancies include Social Studies, Special Education, part-time english, and Science, as well as a part-time counseling position. All interested candidates should send their resumes to brett.vavra@cobbk12.org.

Central (Phenix City, AL): Central HS (7A) located in Phenix City, Alabama is looking to fill two varsity coaching positions. We are looking for a WR and LB coach. All teaching certifications will be considered. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Patrick Nix at pnix@pcboe.net.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! Can pay generous game fee! Need 8/26, 9/9, 10/28 and a KOC. Email assistant HC David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Elkmont (AL): Elkmont HS is looking for a defensive coordinator. All teaching spots but P.E. will be considered. We are looking for a highly motivated individual who is willing to work at a smaller school. All interested applicants please send resumes and cover letter to mdpendergrast@gmail.com.

North Brunswick (Leland, NC): North Brunswick HS has openings in Social Studies, PE, EC, CTE, Math, possibly others, and we need position coaches on both sides of the ball. Certified candidates send your resume to Head Football Coach, Bryan Davis, at jodavis@bcswan.net and apply online through www.bcswan.net.

Harmony (FL): Harmony HS is looking for a WR or DB Assistant Coach. Teaching positions are expected in most subjects (No PE). Please send your resume to donald.simon@osceolaschools.net.

Eau Claire Memorial (WI): Eau Claire Memorial HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Possible Varsity Defensive Coordinator opening. Head lower-level positions may also be available. PHYSICAL EDUCATION TEACHER OPENINGS. There are also many other teaching and support staff openings for the '22-'23 School Year. Eau Claire Memorial's enrollment is approximately 1600 (Division I- WI's largest division). If interested, please contact Head Coach Rob Scott at coachrobscott@gmail.com



Marion (Marion, VA): Marion Senior HS has openings for varsity assistant coaches joining a new staff this fall. Current or anticipated teaching openings in Math, English, and Science. Please send resume to Head Coach Jack Ginn at ginnjack3@gmail.com.

Corsicana (TX): Alief Elsik (TX) head coach Aric Sardinea has been named the new head coach.

West Side Leadership Academy (IN): Head coach Eric Schreiber has stepped down.

Arp (TX): Defensive coordinator Wes Schminkey has been promoted to athletic director / head coach.

Clifton (TX): Assistant coach Brent Finney has been elevated to athletic director and head coach.