High School Scoop - Tuesday April 19, 2022

Silver Lake (KS): CJ Hamilton, the state's winningest high school football coach with 47 years under his belt, has announced that he will be retiring from teaching at coaching at the end of the year. Here, we try to put into perspective Hamilton's historic run.

Slocomb (AL): Slocomb HS, located 15 southwest of Dothan, is looking to fill two varsity coaching positions. We are in need of an offensive line coach, and an inside linebackers / running backs coach. Teaching certifications to be considered are Driver's Ed/Health and History. If interested, please email your resume to head coach Bryant Garrison at bryant.garrison@genevacoboe.org.

De Pere (WI): Madison Edgewood HS (WI) assistant Ben Strickland, a former Wisconsin defensive back and former Badgers assistant, has been named the new head coach.

Green Bay East (Green Bay, WI): Historic Green Bay East HS is searching for assistant coaches who aim to use football as a platform to teach Love, Effort, Attitude, and Discipline (#LEAD). All positions will be considered and includes possible coordinator positions. Special Consideration will be given to coaches with a background in the flex bone offense. If interested please send a resume and purpose statement to head coach Levi Nelson at rln10@zips.uakron.edu

Concordia Prep (Towson, MD): Concordia Prep in Towson, MD is currently seeking a co-offensive coordinator. Position group is flexible as we are looking to hire the best candidate. Potential for a teaching position in the building across various subjects. If interested, please send your resume to Chief of Staff Jenna King at jennaking@concordiaprepschool.org.

Greater Atlanta Christian (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia is currently accepting applications for Pass Game Coordinator/WR Coach. Possible teaching areas are Science (Environmental Science, Chemistry or Biology), and Bible. The ability to also coach a second sport (Baseball, Lacrosse or Wrestling) is strongly preferred. Position Requirements: Teaching experience as well as a strong Christian faith and desire to advance the Christian mission of Greater Atlanta Christian. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume via email to gacspartanfootball@gmail.com.

Woodbridge (VA): Woodbridge HS, located 30 miles south of Washington, DC is looking for an experienced offensive line coach. Multiple Teaching positions currently open. Contact Jimmy Longerbeam at longerjl@pwcs.edu.

Bullard (Fresno, CA): Bullard HS is looking for a highly motivated Defensive Coordinator. We play high level football (D1) in a great area for high school sports, the Central Valley. Job comes with a PE teaching position and full benefits. The hiring process is going to move very quickly, if interested contact Head Coach Don Arax at bullardfootball@hotmail.com.

Ragland (AL): Ragland HS, a 1a school just outside of Pell City, is looking for coaches. Most certifications will be considered. We have openings in football, baseball, and softball. Please send resumes to Wes Tidwell at wtid5522@gmail.com.

Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL): Berkeley Prep in Tampa is looking for a game week 3 9/9/22. Please email or call ahead Coach Dom Ciao at ciaodom@berkeleyprep.org.

Woodville (TX): Woodville HS has a full-time position open. Position is either DB's or WR's. Teaching field is JH science. Starting pay for this job will be north of 50K. You do NOT have to be a certified teacher to be hired. We can hire who we want (as long as you have a bachelor's degree) and get you into an alt cert program. You will teach 5 6th grade science classes and be in both the JH and HS athletic period. If interested, email your resume to ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org

Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa, CA): Do you want to live in the 10th "most fun places to live in the US" from US News and world report? Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa CA is looking for teachers / coaches in Theology, Math, possible PE/Exercise Science. please send resume to sanchez@cardinalnewman.org.

Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, FL): Lake Highland Preparatory School is in search of an on-campus assistant football coach. We currently anticipate open teaching positions in Social Studies, PE, and other possible subjects. Please apply for on-campus positions via this link.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! Can pay generous game fee! Need 8/26, 9/9, 10/28 and a KOC. Interested programs can contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Haywood (Brownsville, TN): Haywood HS is looking for certified assistant coaches for next season. We are a 4A high school with around 900 students. We've been to 5 straight semifinals and 2 state title games the last 5 years. Also, Ford Motor Company will be centering its new operations for its EV Operations in Haywood County and construction has begun on the Mega Site. All certifications will be considered and open positions are negotiable. Please send all resumes to Head Coach Chris Smith at chris.smith@hcsk12.net.

Creekside (FL): Creekside HS is looking for a varsity CBs, OLBs or DL coach with the possibility of Special Teams Coordinator. Teaching positions are expected in every subject area except PE. Creekside is an “A” rated school in St. Johns County. All interested applicants please send your resume, areas of certifications and references to Sean McIntyre at sean.mcintyre@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Brook Hill (Bullard, TX): Brook Hill School is looking to for an opponent for our annual Warrior Bowl game for 2022 season. This will take place on August 26th or 27th. Brook Hill has an enrollment of 250 student and is located 12 miles south of Tyler in East Texas. Previously we have hosted teams from Florida and California. The visiting team will enjoy an experience including a service project, war museum tour, banquet and game. We are looking for school with similar enrollment. Please contact Scott Ryle at sryle@brookhill.org.

Glades Central Community (FL): Glades Central Community High School (FL): Glades Central High School located in Belle Glades, FL is seeking an OL, LB, & DB coach familiar with split safety coverage. Candidates must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Teaching positions are available for certified teachers in Math, ELA, and Science. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Please send resumes with references to Travis.Moore@palmbeachschools.org.

Hamilton (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add 3 more, best fit, high character, high energy, hard working assistants to the program. The positions will most likely be for varsity assistant/lower level coordinator and/or HC. Possible Offensive Coordinator job for right fit. We are coming off a 10-2, conference championship year. The Hamilton district is one of fastest growing in the Milwaukee suburbs. Hamilton is a top level school district that has a state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 60 yard turf complex. Hamilton also plays in one of the best conferences in the biggest Division. We are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Teaching openings currently in MS ELA , MS Fam/Consumer Ed, .50 MS Business, HS Comm Arts, MS Tech Ed, HS Math, 5-6 GR Health, Elementary Ed Teacher, 5-6 GR Humanities, & a potential PE. See link here hamilton.k12.wi.us/district/join-… for more info. Para and sub jobs will likely be available right away. Do not have to work in district. If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us.







