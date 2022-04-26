High School Scoop - Tuesday April 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS is looking to add an assistant coach to the staff certified to teach Math (EX) and Science (DX). Interested coaches can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Perryville (AR): Allan Fairbanks is leaving Bald Knob (AR) to become the head coach at Perryville HS.

Niles Brandywine (MI): Justin Kinzie, who previously served as the head coach at South Bend Riley (IN), has accepted the head coaching job.

Eastside (Gainesville, FL): Alex DeLeon has stepped down and Quinton Jefferson has stepped in as the interim head coach.

McLean (VA): McLean HS is looking for assistant football coaches for the fall of 2022 season. Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks is the priority, however all backgrounds will be considered. Teaching positions are unknown at this time, however openings are possible. McLean is located in Northern Virginia, 14 miles west of Washington, DC, in Fairfax County. Interested candidates can email their resume and references to head football coach Joe Cockerham at McLeanFootballVA@gmail.com. No phone calls, please.

Midway (Dunn, NC): Midway HS is looking for assistant coaches. Coordinator positions are available for the right candidate. Teaching & TA positions are unknown, but expected to become available. Contact Head Coach Kyle Stevens coachksfootball@gmail.com.

Sequoyah (GA): Sequoyah HS is looking for varsity assistants. Best fit. Top county and school to work for in beautiful North GA. Math and English openings, NO PE AVAILABLE. Email resumes to James.Teter@cherokeek12.net

Attica (IN): Michael Winters, a longtime assistant coach at Angola HS (IN) is the new head coach at Attica, per source.

Osceola (AR): Osceola HS is looking to fill a few positions including offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and corners coach. All teaching fields will be considered. If interested contact Head Coach Jamie Carter at osseminolefootball@gmail.com.

Lithonia (OH): Lithonia HS is looking for Certified Teachers / or Paraprofessional Football coaches. OL (Priority Hire), DL(Priority Hire), OLB, Teaching Positions available in every subject. No Guarantee for P.E.

Please Send Resumes to lithoniabulldogsfb@gmail.com.

Stall (Charleston, SC): Stall HS in Charleston county is looking for an Offensive coordinator, assistant strength coach and coaches on either side of the ball looking to help rebuild a program. Also possible head JV football coach and head B-team football coach. PE Certification and other certifications considered. Opportunities to possibly serve as head or assistant coach in winter or spring sports as well depending on background, experience and fit in the athletic department. CCSD is one of the top salary scales for teachers in the state. Please contact Coach Ben Lailson at Benjmain_Lailson@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Westland John Glen (MI): Ottawa Lake Whiteford (MI) head coach / athletic director Jason Mensing has accepted the head coaching job and a job in the district.

CoachComm: CoachComm LLC, the leading provider of coaching football headsets and practice systems, announced today that CoachComm will equip the coaches of all eight USFL teams and game officials with the CoachComm X-System for game-day communication. “We are excited to be working with the USFL in this new era of professional football,” said Peter Amos, President, CoachComm. “CoachComm will work closely with the USFL to provide coaches and game officials with the tools that help them communicate effectively and efficiently. We are committed to providing the USFL with state-of-the-art technologies, as well as delivering incredible service and support for the systems.” CoachComm is revolutionizing the way coaches, players, and officials communicate, but more importantly improving the speed and flow of the game.

Lithonia (GA): Lithonia HS is looking to fill the following coaching vacancies OL-(Priority Hire), DL-(Priority Hire), OLB, DB. Teaching Positions available in every subject. No Guarantee for P.E. but possible opening as well as Paraprofessional positions. Must have valid teacher certification or eligible for teaching certification. Send resume, copy of teacher certification and 3 references. to lithoniabulldogsfb@gmail.com

St. Anne's Belfied (Charlottesville, VA): St. Anne's-Belfied School in Charlottesville, VA is looking for best fit assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Teacher coaches and community coaches are both encouraged to apply. We are looking for coaches that can not only coach football at a high level, but are also invested in developing character and leadership in players. Email head coach Joe Sandoe at joe.sandoe@gmail.com with an initial letter of interest and resume, but you will also need to submit an official application by using the following link.

Booker (TX): Booker looking for Teacher/Offensive Coordinator with Air Raid & RPO scheme experience. Looking for a Teacher/Defensive Coordinator with 3-4, 4-2-5 experience. Teaching Field is Open. Preferred is Special Education, Science, and Social Studies Endorsements. Please Contact Nic Williams- District Athletic Director Booker ISD nic.williams@region16.net.

Fontana (Fontana, CA): Fohi has an immediate need for top-notch communicators, passionate “Football” people, and exceptional role models who are effective teachers and positive influences. Fohi is a growing program with a need for coaches who want to bring a championship culture to this school and community. We are looking for dedicated coaches that understand the necessity to work in a year-round program. Looking to fill coaching needs for the 2022 Season. Specific Football Needs: Var TE or WR F/S OL, F/S QB, F/S WR, F/S TE, F/S DL, F/S DB, F/S Head Coach, F/S Offensive Coor, F/S Defensive Coor. Possible upcoming classified on campus opportunities include: Locker Room Attendant. District and/or Site Subbing Opportunities Possible upcoming certificated opportunities on campus include: Social Studies, SPED, Science, Math, & CTE Robotics Interested coaches can send their resumes to J. Eric Gonzales at Gonzjh@fusd.net.

Frederick Douglass (KY): Frederick Douglass HS is looking for 2 assistant coaches during the 2022 season. 1 Linebacker position, and 1 OL/DL position to the best candidate. We have some paraprofessional jobs open, Math, Special Ed, and 2 Science positions. If you are interested, please contact me privately nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us

First Down Financial: First Down Financial is looking to add to its already winning team. After our cutting-edge training, applicants will have all the tools necessary to produce SIX Figure commissions. The position is commissioned based featuring unlimited income potential. Continue your current coaching career, no full-time commitment is necessary. Interested applicants should reach out to contact@firstdownfinancialinc.com to discuss licensing requirements.

Long County (GA): Long County HS is looking for defensive assistants primarily working with the secondary. We have multiple teaching positions available including elementary PE and Alt. School. Second sports are available and highly recommended. Specifically we need a Head Wrestling Coach who can work with football as well. Please email resumes to mpfiester@longcountyschools.org.

Haywood (Brownsville, TN): Haywood HS is looking for certified assistant coaches for next season. We are a 4A high school with around 900 students. We've been to 5 straight semifinals and 2 state title games the last 5 years. Also, Ford Motor Company will be centering its new operations for its EV Operations in Haywood County and construction has begun on the Mega Site. All certifications will be considered and open positions are negotiable. Please send all resumes to Head Coach Chris Smith at chris.smith@hcsk12.net, or Assistant Head Coach Logan Rebstock at logan.rebstock@hcsk12.net. (Please include my email, as I handle all of our operations/interview set-ups/transcripts etc as the Assistant Head Coach.)

Northwood Academy (SC): Northwood Academy is looking to fill the role of Defensive Coordinator on their varsity football staff. This role involves managing the roster of defensive players, overseeing the assistant coaches, developing the defensive game plan, calling plays for the defense during the game, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The mission of Northwood Academy is to engage, empower, and equip students with an emphasis on college preparation, through academic and character development supplemented by the arts, athletics, and the humanities, with Christian values forming the underlying foundation. Northwood Academy is located in Summerville, South Carolina. Teaching positions at the school may be available. Please send your resume to, ATHADMIN@northwoodacademy.com.