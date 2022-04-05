High School Scoop - Tuesday April 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Heritage High School (Maryville, TN): Heritage is looking for an experienced Offensive Line Coach. Teaching job is available. Please email a resume to Offensive Coordinator Mike Rubino mrubino88@gmail.com

La Joya Community (Avondale, AZ): La Joya Community HS is looking for assistant coaches (DL/LB/RB/Freshman HC). There are multiple openings on campus. Send resumes to Coach Beene to LaJoyaLobosFB@gmail.com

Medford High School (Medford, MA): Medford is currently seeking 1-2 offensive coaches to add to the staff. Coaching experience preferred but not required. Compensation based on experience. Medford high school is 20 minutes outside of Boston with a rich football tradition. Interested candidates should reach out to adam.offit@gmail.com.

Wesleyan School (GA): Wesleyan School is an independent Christian school of academic excellence in Peachtree Corners, GA seeking an OLB coach with strong understanding of pass coverages and techniques. Must be a strong fit for school Christ-centered Mission. Teaching openings in science, English, Bible, and math. No PE. Interested candidates should email resume to HC Franklin Pridgen at fpridgen@wesleyanschool.org. Community coach applicants will be considered as well.

McLean (VA): McLean HS is looking for assistant football coaches for the fall of 2022 season. We are building a new staff and will consider all positions. Teaching positions are unknown at this time, however openings are possible. McLean is located in Northern Virginia, 14 miles west of Washington, DC, in Fairfax County. Interested candidates can email their resume and references to head football coach Joe Cockerham at McLeanFootballVA@gmail.com. No phone calls, please.

Greater Atlanta Christian School (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Georgia is currently accepting applications for Pass Game Coordinator/Offensive Position Coach (WR, TE or QB). Possible teaching areas are Science (Biology, Chemistry or Environmental Science), and Bible. This position will also coach either Baseball or Lacrosse in the Spring. Position Requirements: Teaching experience as well as a strong Christian faith and desire to advance the Christian mission of Greater Atlanta Christian. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and resume via email to gacspartanfootball@gmail.com

Wekiva (FL): Wekiva High School In Apopka fl, right outside of Orlando is looking for a Preseason Kickoff Classic game. Please reach out to Head Coach Jeremiah Schwartz at jeremiah.roriguez-schwartz@ocps.net or by phone at 4075801969. We would be willing to travel or do a home game.

River Valley (AZ): River Valley High School, 3A in the Bullhead City & Mohave, Arizona area near Laughlin, NV has a stipend coaching position available for the Offensive Line. Possible Coordinator title available for the right candidate. Defensive Line and Linebacker position available. Possible Coordinator title available for the right candidate.On campus positions are also available in Science or Math. Great opportunity to help build a program with a first year staff (Head Coach spent the last couple season coaching at the collegiate level) team finished 10-2 this past season ranked #5 state. State of the art facility 32.5 million indoor high school field house to practice and play games in Friday night.Please contact Kevin Hall at hallkj84@gmail.com if interested!

Cimarron - Memorial (Las Vegas, NV): Cimarron - Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Nevada is looking for varsity wide receivers coach, and a varsity running back/ linebackers. Teaching openings are available with the exception of P.E. Please contact head coach Shane Kanie with interest and/ or resumes. You can contact Coach Kanie at (702)499 - 6455, or via email at kaniesm@nv.ccsd.net

Gravette High School (AR): Gravette is hiring a Strength and Conditioning Coach. We are looking for an individual that will be a leader in transforming the bodies and minds of our athletes, and help us build champions on the fields, courts, and in the classroom at Gravette High School. This individual will be working with athletes all day from all programs. We want a leader that understands the needs of all athletes and an individual that knows how to safely execute a successful program and values the health and safety of our athletes. We are in search of a coach that has a passion for kids and understands the power of positive relationships. We are also looking for an individual that has experienced winning at a high level and understands what it takes to transform a student athlete using the strength and conditioning platform. We want this individual to be a culture setter, and work shoulder to shoulder building a winning and a unified vision with our current coaching staff. We also want an individual that can work with our full time athletic trainer in getting kids back in the arena of competition safely and efficiently. Gravette School District is in the heart of Northwest Arkansas the home of Walmart, Tyson, and JB Hunt. We have an administration and a board that supports winning and is excited about what the future brings. Our school and community are committed to our student athletes and our district. We have the best arena in the state of Arkansas and we are turfing our football, baseball, and softball fields this summer and making them some of the nicest facilities in the Region. The district has 4 weight rooms to use by the strength and conditioning coach and a district that wants to build a successful program and a high level opportunity for our student athletes. NSCA-CSCS credentials preferred. Individuals interested please reach out to Norman Mitchell, Gravette Public Schools Athletic Director. (479)787-4100 Ext 3004