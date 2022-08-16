High School Scoop - Tuesday August 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

La Joya HS (Avondale, AZ): La Joya HS just outside of Phoenix, AZ is looking for an assistant football coach/equipment manager. The equipment manager is a full-time hourly paid job with benefits. We also have a football coaching stipend available. We are in Year one as a new staff and have over 100 kids out for the start of practice. Please contact Head Coach Adam Beene at Adam.beene@tuhsd.org.

Springfield International Charter (MA): Mike Dublin has been named head coach.

Amherst (MA): Vinnie Guiel has been tabbed to lead the program this fall.

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is looking to wrap up its 2022 schedule! We need either a home or away game on 8/26. Up to $7500 game stipend available. Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.