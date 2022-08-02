Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Tuesday August 2, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

CoachComm-AFS_0222

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS is looking to add one assistant coach. Best fit for coaching position. We have a PASS (In-School Suspension) position available for certified teachers. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us.

Byron Center (MI): Byron Center HS is looking to fill two lower level coaching positions - RBs and WRs but looking for best fit for our student-athletes. Our MS program consists of four teams - two 7th and two 8th - and runs on a Mon-Thurs weekly schedule during the season with Friday night Varsity game duties. We are an aligned and integrated staff 7-12 and you will have your own position group.
BCPS has multiple teaching positions posted throughout the district at: BCPS Open Positions. Please contact Head Coach Marc Cisco at mcisco@bcpsk12.net.

You May Like

AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday August 1, 2022

By Doug SamuelsAug 1, 2022
Sideline Power 10-1-21

High School Scoop - Friday July 29, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 29, 2022
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Thursday July 28, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 28, 2022
qwikcut July 2022

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 27, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 27, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 26, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 26, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday July 25, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 25, 2022
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Friday July 22, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 22, 2022
RII Sports 7:14:22

High School Scoop - Thursday July 21, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 21, 2022