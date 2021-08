Lakota (OH): Following their game this past weekend, defensive coordinator Jon Ottney was sadly killed in a car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three children. Please join us in praying for the Ottney family during this difficult time.

Clackamas (OR): Clackamas HS is looking for a week 1 opponent either 9/3 or 9/4. Home game preferred but willing to travel for the right matchup. Please contact coach James Holan at coachholan@gmail.com