High School Scoop - Tuesday December 13, 2022

Parrish Community (FL): Parrish Community HS is seeking applicants for the position of Head Football Coach. We are a 3S program currently in our 4th year as a new high school located in Manatee County. Parrish Community High School is seeking a hard-working, energetic football coach that can provide an outstanding athletic experience for our athletes. Playing and Head Coaching experience at the High School and/or College level is preferred, but not required. Candidates should be prepared to run a complete program including, but not limited to, building our student athletes into great young men, compiling a staff, creating a strong weightlifting program, fundraising, parent and community involvement and communication, and being a team player on our outstanding and cooperative athletic department coaching staff. Multiple teaching positions in various subject areas will be available. Interested applicants should send a resume, and list of references to Parrish Athletic Director Shawn Trent at trents@manateeschools.net.

Chamberlain (Tampa, FL): Chamberlain HS is looking to hire position coaches for the upcoming 2023 season. Looking to fill positions on Offense and Defense (QB, RB, LB). Other positions available for right candidates. Also Special Teams Coordinator spot for the right candidate. Looking for coaches that are into whole player development and can commit to a year round program. Paid stipend and volunteer opportunities available. Teaching positions will be available on campus for qualified candidates. Opportunities to coach other sports as well. Chamberlain has one of the best facilities in Hillsborough County with a brand new turf field, weight room, locker room and field house. If interested, please email a resume to Head Football Coach Joey Jaime at jose.jaime@hcps.net

Lake Gibson (Lakeland, FL): Lake Gibson HS is looking to add a few new coaches to fill out our staff for 2023 season starting in January based on availability. We need a RB, TE, and OL or DL, and help with JV. We do have on campus teaching positions. If you are interested, please send your resume and references to the Head Football Coach, Rich Pringle at Richard.pringle@polk-fl.net.

Central (Baton Rouge, LA): David Simoneaux Jr. resigned as head football coach at Catholic HS (Baton Rouge, LA) on Monday to become the head football coach / athletic director at rival Central HS.

El Capitan (Merced, CA): El Capitan HS is looking for a week 2 matchup on August 25th, 2023. We can do a 2-year home and home contract. El Capitan is a centrally located in California in the northern part of Merced. We are in the CIF San-Joaquin Section. Please contact Head Coach Jordan Irsik at jordanirsik@gmail.com if interested.

Carver Birmingham (GA): Carver Birmingham is looking for an OC or DC with Strength and Conditioning responsibilities. Teacher Salary w / 8k+ Stipend opportunities for other sports as well. Intervention "Any Cert", Special Ed , Elementary Ed. Position will start in January. Send resumes to carverhsfb@gmail.com.

Sunlake (FL): Andy Villamarzo reports that BJ Hall will be the new head coach.

Danville (KY): Danville HS is looking for an experience offensive line coach. We are expecting teaching openings for the 2023-24 school year. If interested please send your resume to Frank Parks Jr. at: fparks467@gmail.com

River Ridge (New Port Richey, FL): River Ridge H.S., in New Port Richey, FL, approximately 45 minutes north of Tampa, is currently looking to add assistant coaches to our staff for the spring. We are seeking candidates that have a year-round commitment level to improving our student-athletes athletically and academically. We do have teaching positions available on campus. If interested, please email rrhsfloridafootball@gmail.com.

Hampshire (Romney, WV): Hampshire HS is seeking an offensive and/or defensive coordinator. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Aaron Rule with your resume and/or questions at arule24@gmail.com

Commerce (GA): Commerce High School is looking to fill varsity assistant coaching positions with preference to those who are certified in physical education and strength training. Duties include being responsible for teaching and developing assigned position group, leading players in off season and summer training programs, monitor and assist players in academic pursuits, attend clinics and visits with other coaching staffs for professional development, become proficient in use of hudl and video equipment, carry out any other duties assigned by the head coach and support the overall vision of the program. Interested candidates should send credentials to mark.hollars@commercecityschools.org and kendall.love@commercecityschools.org.

Flint Kearsley (MI): Per source, North Branch (MI) head coach Jeremy Ferman informed his team this week that he's taking the head coaching job at Flint Kearsley HS. This will mark Ferman's second stint at Kearsley who coached the Hornets in 2016 leading them to a 2-7 record.

Seminole (FL): Seminole High School in Seminole Florida is looking for assistant coaches that either work with DL, OL or DBs. If you fit another position, we will consider that as well. We are a program that has struggled recently. We are trying to change that and looking for highly qualified coaches. We have a math vacancy right now but we anticipate vacancies in ELA, Math and ESE. Reach out to Auggie Sanchez at aasanchez2@yahoo.com.

Leto (FL): Leto HS is looking for Varsity and Junior Varsity coaches for the 2023 season. Leto football is undertaking a massive rebuilding project and we need quality coaches to assist in this endeavor. We will return more than half of our varsity roster and we are making significant upgrades to our facilities, beginning with a brand-new artificial playing field. As we have flexibility on the varsity staff, all position groups at the varsity level will be considered. Leto is also looking to build an entire JV coaching staff. This is a prime opportunity for young coaches with Coordinator and/ or Head Coach aspirations. Coaches with teaching certificates as well as community coaches are encouraged to apply. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Ron Perisee at Ronald.perisee@hcps.net.

Thousand Oaks (CA): Thousand Oaks HS is looking to fill our Head Coaching vacancy. Thousand Oaks Football went 10-1 in 2022. We fielded a freshman and JV team as well. We will potentially have a teaching position in Physical Education, Special Education, American Sign Language, or Math. Please send resume and cover letter to our Principal, Eric Bergmann with the subject line “Head Football Coaching Position” – ebergmann@conejousd.org. Application deadline will be 1/6/23.