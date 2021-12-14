High School Scoop - Tuesday December 14, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Grandville Calvin Christian (MI): Bob Nichols, the former head JV coach at Lowell HS (MI), has been named head coach.

True North (FL): True North Classical Academy is looking for coaches to work with RBs, TEs, and DBs. This will be a part time stipend position. If you are interested please email tmakauskas@truenorthcharter.org.

East Peoria (IL): East Peoria HS is looking to add 3 assistant coaches who are dedicated to teaching and helping student athletes grow. The positions available are Varsity OL/DL, Varsity WR/DB and a lower level position. There’s a possible coordinator position on both sides of the ball with the right experience. We’re looking for a coach that can commit year round, previous coaching experience preferred. We will have a few teacher openings and also paraeducator positions available. All qualified candidates should send resumes to head football coach Dustin Jefferson at djefferson@ep309.org.

Plant City (FL): Plant City HS is searching for a defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. There will be teaching opportunities available at the beginning of the second semester. Anyone interested in applying please send a Letter of Interest and Resume to Head Coach James Booth at jamesa.booth@hcps.net.

Jefferson City (MO): Jefferson City HShas multiple openings on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Looking for well qualified applicants that have multiple years experience coaching varsity football. Teaching opportunities / positions for the 2022-2023 school year will be available. Send cover letter, resume & references to the Head Coach Damon Wells at damon.wells@jcschools.us.

Edgewood (Madison, WI): Edgewood HS is currently looking to fill multiple assistant coach positions within the program. Edgewood is a Private, Catholic High School located in desirable Madison Wisconsin. Coming off a very successful, record breaking season, with 20 returning letterwinners, we look to continue building our successful winning culture. There are currently two full time positions available in our Learning Resource Center available at semester, with multiple other positions available in the building beginning next year. Please contact Head Coach Jesse Norris at jesse.norris@edgewoodhs.edu if interested.

Dothan (AL): Jed Kennedy, who spent the last few seasons as the defensive coordinator at Enterprise HS (AL), has been named head coach. Prior to moving to Alabama, Kennedy was a successful high school coach in Wisconsin and Illinois.

South Stanly (Norwood, NC): South Stanly HS has one coaching position left for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. We are looking for an Offensive assistant who specializes in skilled positions. We have CTE and Math positions available in the school when the semester changes in January. You do not have to be a teacher to accept the coaching position. Please call Head Coach Ryan Ochier at ryan.ochier@stanlycountyschools.org.

Warren Cousino (MI): Chippewa Valley (MI) receivers coach Brandon Gennette has accepted the head coaching job.

Sterlington (LA): Sterlington HS is looking for games on Oct. 28, 2021 and Oct 27, 2022. we are a 3-A school with a student body around 500. Looking for 3-A or above. Contact Lee Doty at dannydoty@opsb.net.

Immokalee (FL): James Delgado has been announced as the new Varsity football coach.

Fontana (CA): Fontana HS has an immediate need for top-notch communicators, passionate “Football” people, and exceptional role models who are effective teachers and positive influences. Fohi is a growing program with a need for coaches who want to bring a championship culture to this school and community. Plenty of subbing opportunities within the district and site. We are looking for dedicated coaches that understand the necessity to work in a year round program. Looking to fill these coaching needs for 2022 Season. Specific needs: Var OLB, F/S OL, F/S QB, F/S WR, F/S TE, F/S DL, F/S DB, F/S Head Coach, F/S Offensive Coor, F/S Defensive Coor. Interested coaches can send their resumes to J. Eric Gonzales at Gonzjh@fusd.net.

Palm Beach Central (FL): Palm Beach Central HS is looking for several coaches to join an already competitive and great staff. We are looking for several defensive coaches, positions to be determined based on the best candidates. On offense, we are looking for a QB Coach that will have a heavy influence on offensive game planning and preparation. We are also looking for a TE/FB Coach. Palm Beach Central is an 8A School located in Wellington, FL we have about 3,000 students attend our school. We have several teaching positions open in most fields, NO Physical Education at this time, we also have several non-teaching positions available. In three years Palm Beach Central is 22-5 and finished 2021 going 12-1 playing in the regional final. If you are interested please send all resumes and materials to HC Scottie Littles at Scottie.littles@palmbeachschools.org.

Independence (Charlotte, NC): Independence HS is looking for a Defensive coordinator. Independence competes in the 4A classification in North Carolina. Teaching positions are available and will be discussed. Please send all resumes to Head Coach DJ McFadden: darrylt.mcfaddenjr@cms.k12.nc.us

Palm Beach Central (FL): Palm Beach Central HS is looking for an out-of-state opponent for the week of Aug 26th. We do not mind traveling as travel compensation can be negotiated, if we host we do not mind helping with travel costs. Palm Beach Central is an 8A School located in Wellington, FL we have about 3,000 students attend our school. In three years Palm Beach Central is 22-5 and finished 2021 going 12-1 playing in the regional final. If you are interested please contact HC Scottie Littles atScottie.littles@palmbeachschools.org.

Jackson (GA): Jackson HS is looking games 8/26 and 9/30, and possibly 9/16. If you are looking for a game, email Dary Myricks at Myricksd@bcssk12.org

Mariner (Cape Coral, FL): Mariner HS is a 5A program located in Cape Coral, FL. We are looking to hire quality football coaches with positive energy and a commitment to a year-round program. Preference will be given to experienced skill position coaches focused on building relationships and developing our student-athletes on and off the field, with a coordinator role possible given the right fit. Teaching positions in various subject areas are anticipated to open in the fall, we have an immediate opening for a teacher with FLDOE certification in ESE. Qualified candidates interested in building a winning culture in beautiful SWFL, please send your resume and references to Head Coach Josh Nicholson at joshuaan@leeschools.net.

Franklin County (GA): Franklin County HS is looking to hire one offensive and one defensive assistant. Teaching slots will be available based on certification of applicants. Position slots will be based on needs of the staff with a preference of QB/OL on offense and C/OLB on defense. PE will be a possibility for both slots. Interested applicants should email resumes to Head Coach Parker Martin at parker.martin@franklin.k12.ga.us.

Sherando (Stephens City, VA): Sherando HS is located just South of Winchester, VA is looking for highly qualified football coaches and teachers. We are a 4A program that has a rich tradition, strong community, and administrative support. We are looking for dedicated coaches to help progress the young talent that is coming through our program. No coordinating opportunities are available at this time. Various teaching opportunities are available within the building and county. Special Education is the highest area of need. Starting teaching salary is 50k with masters. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Jake Smith at smithjac@fcpsk12.net.



