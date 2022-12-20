High School Scoop - Tuesday December 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Chaney (OH): Chaney HS is looking to fill openings on our staff. There are openings on both offense and defense. Possibility of teaching openings next year in the building/district. If interested, please email head coach Seth Antram at seth.antram@youngstown.k12.oh.us.

North Miami (FL): North Miami SHS is looking for motivated individuals who understand the demands of a successful football program. North Miami is coming off it’s first playoff appearance in almost a decade and coaches must be willing to teach and mentor students daily, as well as be involved daily in off-season & summer conditioning. Candidates must be outstanding teachers, as well as coaches. North Miami is looking to hire high-character coaches who are willing to fit into the program as needed, who are willing to learn as well as share their experiences. No PE positions are available, but other subjects are available. We are looking for a Defensive line coach as well as Junior Varsity Coaches. If interested you must be local (Broward, Dade), please send your cover letter and resume to head coach, Gerald Cox, at Coachgcox@gmail.com.

Montgomery County (GA): Montgomery County HS is looking for Dynamic Varsity Assistant Football Coaches, Offensive Coordinator, OL, All Defense positions. ALL TEACHING AREAS considered. Interested candidates can email head coach Don Vandygriff at dvandygriff@montgomery.k12.ga.us.

Mallard Creek (NC): Mallard Creek HS is seeking an offensive assistant with possible coordinator responsibilities. Coming off an 8-4 season, playing a Southeast Regional schedule, Creek Football is looking to hire the best fit on the offensive side of the ball. Please attach Letter of Interest, Resume, and References as one document addressed to: MallardCreekFootballResumes@gmail.com. Interviews times will be available at the AFCA Convention.