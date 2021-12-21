High School Scoop - Tuesday December 21, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Mountainburg (AR): Per source, head coach Tom Harrell is retiring after leading the Dragons for 32 years.

East Nicolaus (CA): East Nicolaus HS, located in Northern California 30 minutes north of Sacramento is looking for a head football coach to lead a very traditionally rich & successful program. The program through the past decade has won 5 section titles, and a state title. This position will have a teaching position attached to it. Likely a PE position with an emphasis on strength and conditioning. If interested in applying email Neil Stinson at nstinson@eastnicolaus.k12.ca.us.

China Spring (TX): Head coach Brian Bell has stepped down to become a member of Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor.

Pac West (Eugene, OR): Pac West Academy is currently accepting applications for the Defensive Coordinator position. This is a stipend position with bonuses but NO benefits. Responsible for overseeing defensive staff, implementing defensive practice plans, leading defensive meetings, assisting in strength and conditioning workouts and recruiting. This is a position with a commission based bonus structure for the first 5 months while recruiting and monthly stipend with performance bonuses while coaching for the season (July-December). We are looking for someone that can start immediately. The Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Google drive, Adobe creative cloud and various Social Media platforms. Please send resume to Tyler@pacwestacademy.com. Please put “Defensive Coordinator” in the subject line.

Herndon (VA): Herndon HS is looking to add a couple of highly qualified defensive coaches to its varsity staff. Coordinator responsibility available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. Herndon is a 6A school located in Northern Virginia playing a highly competitive schedule. Teaching openings in Fairfax County are routinely available, and opportunities in the building are expected. Community candidates who can commit to a year-round program will also be considered. Email resumes/references or questions to Head Coach Bill Bachman at wbachman@fcps.edu.

McClane (Fresno, CA): McLane HS is looking for a home game on 8/19. We are willing to sign a two year home and away contract. Please contact Head Coach Andrew Pancotti at andrew.pancotti@fresnounified.org if interested.