High School Scoop - Tuesday December 27, 2022

Umatilla (FL): Per source, head coach Charlie Cerney has resigned.

Shelton (WA): Shelton HS has an opening for Offensive Coordinator. We are looking for someone that understands how to use spread, tempo, motions, shifts, and has had previous meaningful experience as a play caller. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year. If Interested applicants should contact Head Coach Mark Smith at msmith@sheltonschools.org.

Venice (FL): Venice Hs is looking for a quarterbacks coach. Please contact coach Peacock at John.peacock@sarasotacountyschools.net.