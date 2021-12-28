High School Scoop - Tuesday December 28, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nease (FL): Nease HS, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL is looking for a defensive coordinator. We have multiple teaching positions available now (except PE). We are a 7A school and are coming off a 9-4 season and the 3rd round of state playoffs. If interested, please email resume to head coach Collin.Drafts@stjohns.k12.fl.us

Pac West Academy (Eugene, OR): Pac West Academy is looking to hire an Offensive Line coach. We are looking for someone who has experience in the spread offense. Additional job responsibilities include assisting the Offensive Coordinator in weekly film breakdown, game planning, practice preparation, and recruiting. This is a position with a commission based bonus structure for the first 5 months while recruiting and monthly stipend with performance bonuses while coaching for the season (July-December). We are looking for someone that can start immediately. The Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Google drive, Adobe creative cloud and various Social Media platforms. Please send resume to Tyler@pacwestacademy.com. - Please put “Offensive Line” in the subject line.

Middletown (CT): Per source, head Coach Sal Morello has resigned after 12 seasons. Morello had previously coached at Cromwell where he won a state championship. He leaves with 224 wins and 58 losses.



La Salle Prep (OR): La Salle Catholic College Prep is looking to fill multiple assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Varsity Defensive Coordinator, LB Coach and DL Coach. We are looking for candidates with experience and passion for the defensive side of the ball. Prior college or high school coaching experience preferred. If interested, please complete an online application and send a resume and cover letter to Head Coach Dustin Janz at djanz@lsprep.org