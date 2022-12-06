High School Scoop - Tuesday December 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Webb City (MO): Legendary head coach John Roderique has announced his retirement after 26 years with the program. Roderique leaves with a remarkable 315-35 record with 13 state titles and 10 perfect seasons.

Cullman (AL): Cullman HS is searching for a head football coach. Interested applicants should send resume and letter of interest to football@cullmancats.net.

Osawatomie (KS): HS has an opening for a head football coach as well as a PE position. Interested parties should contact AD Luke Hall at lhall@usd367.org. Osawatomie is a 3A school of approximately 280 students, located off the interstate approximately 30 minutes southwest of the Kansas City area.

Osceola Fundamental (Seminole, FL): Osceola Fundamental (Seminole, FL) HS is in search of assistant football coaches at the varsity level and Junior Varsity Level. Looking for Varsity assistant coaches who specialize with Defensive Backs and Running Back or TE. Also, looking for Head JV coach or assistants on campus for JV. Looking for coaches to start in Summer and apply for any of the jobs we have opening in the Fall; 2 Social Science (History) & 1 English position as we expect more to open by fall. This is a great high academic school with a football program that has won 16 games in 2 years. Interested candidates should email their football and teaching resume to Head Football Coach Cody Montgomery at montgomerych@pcsb.org.

Holiday (TX): Head coach and athletic director Frank Johnson has announced his retirement.