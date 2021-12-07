High School Scoop - Tuesday December 7, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Berkmar (Gwinnett County, GA): Berkmar HS in Gwinnett County is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Dr. Kenton Johnson by email at Kenton.Johnson@gcpsk12.org. Please visit the Gwinnett County Schools website to begin the application process for the district (Job Posting #74590). The deadline to apply is December 18th.

Central East (Fresno, CA): Central East HS has multiple coaching openings at the Varsity and JV level and is looking for qualified candidates on both sides of the ball (OL prefered on offense). Teaching Positions may be available. Central has appeared in the Central Section Championship game for the last 5 seasons, winning 3 of them, as well as winning the 2019 1AA California State Championship. If interested please send a resume to Head Coach Kyle Biggs @ kbiggs@centralunified.org.

Independence (San Jose, CA): Independence HS located in San Jose, CA is looking for assistant coaches at the Varsity level. That includes offensive & defensive coordinator roles. Looking for coaches that are passionate about the profession. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates can email their resume to coach.bhatti9@gmail.com.

Wellington (FL): Wellington Community HS is 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach. We are looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, OL/DL, LB and DB, other position coaches may be considered for the right candidate. Teaching positions will be available come fall in ESE, Math, and Social Studies. We have an immediate opening for a guidance counselor. If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza. at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org

Cambridge Christian (FL): Cambridge Christian School is looking to hire assistant coaches for our Varsity Football Program. All positions will be considered, including Coordinator roles (must have successful experience). We also are looking for a Head Middle School Football Coach. More importantly, we are looking for Godly men that have a personal walk with Christ, and will disciple our student-athletes. We currently have a middle school science position, and a full-time substitute position available. Both will start in January (more positions are likely to open up throughout the year). Salary, and stipends are competitive. Community coaches are also heavily encouraged to apply. CCS has seen much success in the last decade, and our new coaching staff looks to continue that. We are located just 30 minutes inland from Clearwater Beach, and 90 minutes West of Disney. If you have any interest, please email a cover letter, resumé, references, and statement of Faith to CCSLancers813@gmail.com. Please put the position(s) you would like to be considered for in the Subject line. Thank you, and God bless.