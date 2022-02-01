High School Scoop - Tuesday February 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Caldwell (NJ): Caldwell HS is looking to hire an assistant varsity football coach (OL/DL) for the 2022 season. Experience coaching the Offensive and Defensive lines is a must. Interested applicants should contact Athletic Director Dan Romano and send resume to dromano@cwcboe.org.

Gravette (AR): Gravette HS is looking to hire passionate and proficient assistant football coaches with experience; OL preferred and possible DC duties to the right candidate. Coaches will work with student athletes, grades 7-12, and are expected to coach and teach with high character and energy. Teaching fields are open. Gravette High School is located in Northwest Arkansas approximately 15 miles W of Bentonville. Please send inquiries and resumes to Head Football Coach Kelby Bohannon at kelby.bohannon@gravetteschools.net.

Gallatin (TN): Gallatin HS is looking for a defensive line and outside linebackers coach. If interested contact coach Chad Watson at chadrick.watson@sumnerschools.org.

Apalachee (Bethlehem, GA): Apalachee High School in Bethlehem, GA is looking for an OLB coach for next season. Looking for an OLB coach with secondary coverage experience. Could possibly be a secondary position coach and shuffle staff to fit OLB needs. Must be certified or be able to obtain Georgia certification in Math, Science, or Sped General Curriculum. There are opportunities to coach a second sport as well. We are located about 30 minutes from Athens, GA. If interested, please send resume to AHC/DC Mike Hancock at robert.hancock@barrow.k12.ga.us.

Millard South (Omaha, NE): Ty Wisdom is the new head coach at Millard South, per source. Wisdom is the former head coach at Horizon (AZ) and Desert Vista (AZ).

Midway (Dunn, NC): Midway HS is looking to add coaches on staff. The football staff can be moved around for the best fit. There will be opportunities to coach other sports as well. Teaching jobs available are Science immediately and Social Studies for the 2022-2023 school year. If interested send resumes to HFC Cory Barnes at cbarnes@sampson.k12.nc.us.

University (FL): University HS is accepting resumes for a defensive coordinator. All certifications will be considered, including PE. If interested, please send your resume and a cover letter (including basic defensive philosophy) to Head Coach Mark Barrett at mark.barrett@ocps.net.

Oak Ridge (FL): Oak Ridge HS is currently looking for offensive assistants. Positions available include O-Line, RBs, & WRs. Candidates would ideally be available for the Spring with teaching positions available next school year. Looking for dedicated coaches who will take ownership of position group, and dedicate themselves to truly teaching the game. Please email resumes to Offensive Coordinator Ray Grant: coachgrantjr@gmail.com.

Donovan Catholic (Toms River, NJ): Donovan Catholic HS has job opening for assistant strength & conditioning/powerlifting coach. Possible permanent Sub and teaching position. Applicant must be a certified strength coach , college degree in related field, teaching experience, former collegiate athlete, competitive powerlifter past or present, conjugate training background. Salary, benefits and stipend with experience. Send resume to mdeppen@donovancatholic.org.

Dansville (MI): Zach Mendez has been named head coach of the program.

Turner Ashby (VA): Turner Ashby HS is currently taking applications for a Head Football Coach! We are located in the beautiful Shenandoah Valley! Please apply via this link. Any questions please contact dcoleman@rockingham.k12.va.us.

Broughton (NC): Broughton is looking for an experienced, passionate offensive line coach whose expertise and effectiveness as a teacher will help turn around a unit that has struggled the last two seasons. We are an Air Raid team that wants to run the ball more frequently and effectively next season using gap schemes. You must love the game, love kids, and love using the game to help boys become good men. Please reach out to coachdawsoncapsfootball@gmail.com if you fit this description.