High School Scoop - Tuesday February 15, 2022

Tamalpais (Mill Valley, CA): Tamalpais HS is a small high school that has a need for positional Varsity Coaches and various JV coaches. Please contact Head Football Coach Matthew LemMon at matthewthomaslemmon@yahoo.com

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a co-defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and a running backs coach (Run Game Coordinator). We have openings in all content areas. We need at least one coach to also help with strength and conditioning. Send all resumes to sgcometfb@gmail.com

Frisco Independence (TX): Kyle Story has announced his retirement after a 152-100 record in 23 seasons at Decatur (TX) and Frisco Independence.

Anson (TX): Chris Hagler has stepped down as head coach and AD.

San Antonio Memorial (TX): San Antonio Memorial (TX) head coach Kemmie Lewis has been hired as the new defensive coordinator at San Antonio Harlan.

Greater Atlanta Christian (GA): Greater Atlanta Christian is looking for three competitive teams to complete their annual 7 on 7 tournament on Thursday, July 14th on the campus of GAC. The tournament will include 12 teams, two turf fields and pool play into single elimination. The cost of entry is $300. If you are interested in attending, please contact Garrett Granberg at ggranberg@greateratlantachristian.org

Killian (Miami, FL): Head coach Derrick Gibson is expected to join the FAU staff as safeties coach, Adam Rittenberg shares.

Johnson (Gainesville, GA): Johnson HS is accepting resumes for coaches looking to coach on the defensive side of the ball. All teaching positions are being considered. Preferred candidates are able to coach a 2nd sport and/or help with the middle school/recreational program. Please send Resume to W. W. Harrell at william.harrell@hallco.org.

Clarkston (MI): Kurt Richardson, who led the program the last 35 years and captured three state titles, has decided to retire.

Boyd Buchanan (Chattanooga, TN): Boyd Buchanan School, located in Chattanooga, TN, is seeking highly qualified candidates for the position of Head Football Coach. Boyd Buchanan is a growing independent school, offering grades kindergarten through twelfth grade in a Christian educational environment. This position is a full-time, twelve-month position with head coaching responsibilities in addition to other professional duties. All teaching positions will be considered. Interested applicants should send cover letter, resume and references to Director of Athletics Matt Pobieglo at mpobieglo@bbschool.org.

Lehigh (FL): The Lehigh program in Fort Myers, FL is looking for Assistant Coaches. Candidates with a current Florida Teachers Certification are preferred. We have positions available in most subject areas. Send resume and cover letter to me at Jamesechan@leeschools.net.

Bullitt East (KY): Bullitt East HS is looking for a Varsity QB coach and a JV OC/DC. We will have position openings in our school in a variety of subjects in the fall. If interested, please email your resume to Head Coach, Keegan Kendrick at Keegan.Kendrick@bullitt.kyschools.us

River Rouge (MI): Head coach Corey Parker has stepped down to become the defensive passing game coordinator / corners coach at Toledo.

Heritage (VA): Heritage HS has an immediate opening for an assistant football coach, with preference given to those with experience coaching an offensive skill position. Teaching positions are possible and will be announced later this spring. Heritage is located in Leesburg, Virginia, 45 miles west of Washington, DC, in Loudoun County. We are coming off the best season on school history and are looking to add the final piece to our staff. Interested candidates can email a resume and references to head coach Joe Cockerham at JCockerh@lcps.org for more information. No phone calls, please.

Oceanside (SC): Oceanside Collegiate Academy located in Mount Pleasant, SC, about 10 minutes from downtown Charleston is looking for a Defensive Coordinator who is committed to putting in the time and effort required to win championships. Being a Collegiate Academy means that we have a unique daily schedule that allows coaches to typically go home to their families by 5 pm. You do NOT have to be certified to teach in order to apply. If interested please email resume to Head Coach Chad Wilkes at cwilkes@oceansidecollegiateacademy.org.

Cheshire (CT): Cheshire Academy, located in Cheshire CT, is looking for a qualified and experienced coach, preferably with experience on the offensive side of the ball. Prior teaching experience is preferred but not required. Cheshire Academy is an independent boarding school and offers competitive salary and benefits packages. On campus housing may be provided based on availability. If you are interested, please email a copy of your resume to head coach Dan Mehleisen at dan.mehleisen@cheshireacademy.org.

Latta (SC): Latta HS is looking for an assistant coach for the 2022 season. The teaching opening associated is History. Latta is located 45 minutes for Myrtle Beach, SC. Interested applicants please contact Brandon Iseman at Brandon.iseman@lattavikings.com.

Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV): Bishop Gorman Football is looking for a game 9/16 or 9/17. Contact Coach Browner at Bbrowner@bishopgorman.org if interested.