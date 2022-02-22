High School Scoop - Tuesday February 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Carver (AL): Carver High School 6A program in Montgomery, AL is looking for a defensive line coach. If interested email resume to coachg5108@gmail.com

Brighton (TN): Brighton HS is looking assistant football coaches that are highly motivated and have high character. Brighton is located about 40 minutes north of Memphis, TN. It is a phenomenal place to raise a family and/or grow professionally. The positions can either be on the defensive or offensive sides of the ball, and they will be determined based on needs and experience. The teaching positions are to be determined at a later date. Please email resumes and references to Morgan Cruce at wcruce@tipton-county.com.

Anclote (Holiday, FL): Anclote HS, located on the edge of Pasco County near beautiful Tarpon Springs, is looking for energetic, hard-working, and committed coaches. Teaching and in-school support possibilities in the fall. Additional coaching supplements available as well. On-campus coaches are preferred. Defensive Coordinator and Special Teams Coordinator positions are available, along with coaching a position on either side of the ball. We are looking for coaches that are willing and able to work with our student-athletes year round, and are looking to develop professionally in football and education. If you are interested, please e-mail your resume to Head Coach Greg Climan at gregoryfcliman@gmail.com

Brewer (Fort Worth, TX): Per source, the head coaching job is open.

Lambert (GA): Lambert HS is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Candidates should display advanced football skills and fundamentals and good communication and leadership skills. Minimum of five years of coaching experience on the varsity level preferred. Head Coaching and Offensive - Defensive Coordinator experience preferred. Candidates must be able to obtain and hold a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please send letters of interest and resumes to Athletic Director Drew Ferrer at DFERRER@Forsyth.K12.ga.us The deadline to apply is March 2nd. Please put Head Football Coach Application in the subject line of the email.

Kings Fork (Suffolk, VA): Kings Fork HS is looking for a Wide Receiver and a Defensive Back Coach. We are a 4A team that's coming off the school's first regional championship. We are Looking for candidates that can be available to assist with the off season program and study hall. We will have open teaching positions this upcoming fall including PE. We will also have open teaching positions at our feeder schools King's Fork Middle school and John F Kennedy Middle school. If interested send resumes to Dean of Students and Head football coach Anthony joffrion at Anthonyjoffrion@spsk12.net

Copperas Cove (TX): Copperas Cove has named Dallas WT White (TX) head coach Tony Johnson their new head coach, per Matt Stepp.

Ayersville (OH): Former Fairview (OH) assistant Andrew Mickey has been named the new head coach at Ayersville.

Independence (Thompson's Station, TN): Independence HS needs a home game on August 26. If interested, please contact Coach Scott Stidham, scott.stidham@wcs.edu.

Rio Americano (CA): Rio Americano HS in Sacramento, CA is looking for an offensive coordinator and a special teams coordinator / position coach. We have openings on both sides of the ball. We will take the best fit. There will be teaching positions and multiple job openings throughout the distrcit. If interested, please send resumes to Head Coach Reid Sanders at rioraidersfootball@gmail.com.

Hollywood Hills (FL): Hollywood Hills HS is looking for coaches on both the varsity and junior varsity levels. Positions will be based on the best fit (major emphasis on Special Teams experience as well). We are a 6A High School in the South Florida area (Broward County). We anticipate multiple teaching openings in the Fall, EXCEPT PE. We are looking for hard working coaches who will be dedicated to the year-round responsibilities of our program including the weight room and 7on7. All interested and qualified applicants should forward their resumes to HC Brandon Graham at BGraham@browardschools.com.

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights, a 7A school in Boca Raton, Fl is looking to hire a QB coach along with a Safeties coach. We are looking for coaches that are into developing the whole athlete on and off the field. We are starting to build a solid foundation on the field and finished as the top 7A football program in GPA so we take care of our stuff in the classroom also. We have openings in the building in every subject except for PE. Looking to get you here as soon as possible as spring football starts April 25th. If interested please email coach Brandon Knight at brandon.knight@palmbeachschools.org. He will also be at the Glaziers clinic in Orlando, March 4-6 and want to meet.

Western Harnett (NC): Western Harnett currently has Varsity assistant coach openings. Positions will be based on fit, we are looking for OL/RB/STC positions but positions available are flexible as we can move coaches around on staff. We expect to have multiple positions available in the school for the 2022/23 school year. We will work with the right candidates to ensure teaching positions. Send your resume and interest letter to HC Zach Tenuta at ztenuta@harnett.k12.nc.us

George Rogers Clark (Winchester, KY): George Rogers Clark HS is proud to announce that we are hosting our first Battle on Boonesboro 7-on-7 Tournament and Big Man Challenge on JULY 15TH. This event is sponsored by Thoroughbred Diesel. This will consist of a Varsity and a Junior Varsity Division. Each team is guaranteed 4 games (3 pool play and single elimination tournament). The winning teams of each division will receive a trophy and t-shirts. Entry fee is $100 for a 7-on-7 and Big Man Challenge team. If you are entering an additional team it will be an additional $25. We are taking as many teams as possible and will have multiple playing sites on our high school campus and have other fields available if needed. Those that are planning on attending if you will complete this Google Form it would be greatly appreciated. We hope to see all of you there! If you have any questions please contact chirico@thinkcgc.com or jordan.ray@clark.kyschools.us