High School Scoop - Tuesday February 8, 2022

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Florida) is looking for position coaches at the varsity level on both sides of the ball. Positions needed are DL, QBs, WRs, and RBs. We play an independent schedule including out of state games and have an extremely talented roster. We are looking for energetic and enthusiastic coaches who can help develop our student athletes! If interested please email a resume to Head Coach Jesse Chinchar coachjesse@clearwateracademy.org Please specify if you would need an on campus position. Both stipend only positions and on campus positions are possible.

Oconee County (GA): Oconee is looking to hire a head coach. Please send resumes to Athletic Director, Dr. Curt Miller cmiller@oconeeschools.org. OCHS is located in Watkinsville, Georgia and were the 2019 (4A) and 2020 (3A) state runner-ups. Apply at this link.

Baker (AL): Baker is the 3rd largest HS in Alabama and is a 7A program located in Mobile, AL. We are currently seeking assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Positions will be based on best fit. There are teaching openings next year in PE, Drivers ED, and potentially others. If interested, please contact Head Coach Steve Normand at snormand@mcpss.com or (251) 591-8219.

West Catholic (Grand Rapids, MI): Landon Groves, who led the Gibraltar Carlson (MI) program to a 9-2 finish in his first season last year, has accepted the head coaching job.

West Clermont (OH): Nate Mahon has left Hamilton HS (OH) to be the new head coach at West Clermont.

Kodiak (AK): Kodiak High School in Alaska will have several openings for both offense and defense for the 2022 season. Kodiak is an Island located in southern Alaska. We are known for the famous Kodiak bears and access to some of the greatest salmon/halibut fishing in the world. Kodiak is a hard working fishing community with a strong coast guard presence. Our football program travels via ferry or plane in order to compete all across Alaska. If you are looking to experience football like nowhere else in the world this is truly an opportunity of a lifetime. We have flexibility on positions and are looking for the best candidates. There’s a possibility of a coordinator position available for the right candidate as well. All high school teaching positions are unknown at this time but check regularly as they will becoming available here shortly. We currently have openings in the local elementary schools including PE. Check KIBSD Job Postings for teaching positions as they come available. Other stipends may be available for additional coaching opportunities. We ask that you please do your research before applying! This is a special opportunity but is not for everyone. Please apply to a school district position and send your football resume and references to Head Coach Taylor Masterson at taylor.masterson@kibsd.org

Clearwater Academy International (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! Offers include generous stipends as well as your team being featured by Sports Illustrated in a pre game show.

Please contact defensive coordinator David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com

Valdosta (GA): Valdosta HS is looking for Varsity OLBs and DBs coach. Have to be certified to teach in GA (any certification). If interested e-mail your resume to Shelton.Felton@gocats.org.

Rock Bridge (MO): Matt Perkins is the new head coach, pending board approval. Perkins coached at West Plains HS (MO) the past three seasons, leading them to a 29-6 mark.

Oak Hall (FL): Oak Hall School in Gainesville, FL is looking for an Offensive Coordinator with experience in the single wing spin series and the Gun Wing T. Must be well-versed with Hudl software. A Lower School PE position is potentially available for well-qualified candidates. Serious candidates please email resume to Head Coach R.J. Fuhr at rfuhr@oakhall.org.

South Caldwell (NC): South Caldwell is looking for a Week 5 or 6 (9/16 or 9/23) game for the 2022 season. Please email Casey Justice if interested at cjustice@caldwellschools.com.

Central (Brooksville, FL): Central HS is looking for a WRs / DBs coach and a QBs coach. Send resume to Coach P -Jim Pusateri at Coachjrp@gmail.com.

Centennial (Las Vegas, NV): Centennial HS is looking for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator as well as many defensive position coaches. Centennial plays in the 5A which is the largest division of football in Nevada. Teaching positions are available. Contact Head Coach Dustin Forshee at: ForshDL@nv.ccsd.net if interested.

Booker (Sarasota, FL): Booker HS is looking for coaches on both sides of the ball. We are looking for a Defensive Coordinator that is organized, passionate and is a great teacher of the game. We are also looking for the following position coaches Defensive Line, and Defensive Backs. On the offensive side, we are looking for the following position coaches Running Backs, Tight Ends, and possibly Quarterbacks. Booker HS has openings in almost all teaching fields INCLUDING PE! Booker High School also has several non-teaching positions available. Sarasota County Schools offers one of the most competitive pay scales for teaching salaries in the state. The possibility of earning more stipends through coaching other sports is a possibility as well. Please send all materials and resumes to AD/HFC Scottie Littles at scottie.littles@yahoo.com



