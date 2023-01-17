High School Scoop - Tuesday January 17, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Weiss (TX): Offensive coordinator Vernon Hughes has been promoted to head coach, Matt Stepp tweets.

Middleburg (FL): Middleburg HS is looking for a wide receivers coach. Middleburg is a 6a school in a growing community and is located 20 minutes west of Jacksonville, Florida. Possible teaching openings in the fall. Please send resumes to Head Coach Ryan Wolfe at ryan.wolfe@myoneclay.net.



Land O'Lakes (FL): Land O’ Lakes HS, located 22 miles north of Tampa, FL in Pasco County, is looking to hire assistant football coaches for the 2023 season. Land O’ Lakes is coming off its second consecutive 9-1 season and its first district championship since 2008. We are looking for “best fit” candidates who put kids first and want to contribute to building a winning culture year-round. If interested, please email resume to offensive coordinator Shaun Behrend at sbehrend@pasco.k12.fl.us.

South Effingham (GA): South Effingham HS, near Savannah, is looking for assistant football coaches. Must be certified to teach. All teaching fields but PE will be considered (SPED is currently posted). Defensively we are looking for somebody to assist the DL and DBs. Offensively we are looking for someone with Wing-T knowledge. If interested please send your resume to Nathan Clark at nclark@effingham.k12.ga.us

Somerset (FL): Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida has openings for multiple positions on staff. We are class 4 Metro FHSAA coming off a 6-4 season and state playoffs. Open positions are Defensive Coordinator, DL, LB, WR, RB Please send resume to head coach to Derrick Baker dbaker@somersetacademy.com.

Norwin (PA): Norwin HS is looking for defensive assistant football coaches. Preferably with LB/DB experience. Please contact and/or send resumes to Head Coach Mike Brown at coach.mikebrown1@gmail.com.

Northwood Academy (Summerville, SC): Former Charleston Southern (FCS) head coach Autry Denson has accepted the athletic director position.

North Canyon (AZ): North Canyon HS has openings for Varsity linebackers and cornerbacks coaches. These are both stipend positions. Addiotionally, we have multiple openings for position coaches on our Frosh Soph staff. We play in the 5A Central Valley Region in Phoenix, AZ, and have teaching positions coming open as well. Please send resumes to Head Coach Jeremy Dieck at ddieck@pvschools.net.

Lakeland (WI): Lakeland Union HS, located in Wisconsin's beautiful Northwoods, is seeking multiple high character assistant coaches to work with our varsity & JV teams for the 2023 season. Ideal candidates will be passionate teachers & servant-leaders of student-athletes looking to grow them through the game of football. Exact coaching assignments are negotiable and will be based upon best fit. The program has been a playoff qualifier in three-of-the-last four seasons, is run in a year round fashion, & is looking at adding quality people to continuing building a rich tradition. Teaching positions within LUHS are & will continue to be posted on WECAN. Lakeland competes in the Great Northern Conference and has an enrollment of 749 students. All interested candidates should contact Head Coach Dan Barutha at barutha@lakelandunion.org.