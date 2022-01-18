High School Scoop - Tuesday January 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ben Blackmon: Spanish Fort (AL) head coach Ben Blackmon has accepted the head coaching position at Enterprise (AL). In seven seasons at Spanish Fort Blackmon won 77 games, won the state championship in 2015 and returned to the championship game in both 2019 & '20.

Howe (TX): Sanger HS (TX) defensive coordinator Lance Bryan has been named heads coach.

East Laurens (Dublin, GA): East Laurens HS is looking to add an assistant football coach. Looking for a Wr, Rb, Db, or a coach that could swing to both sides.The teaching position is PE. If interested please contact Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net.

Columbus Academy (Gahanna, OH): Columbus Academy has two openings on its varsity coaching staff for the 2022 season. We need a Defensive Coordinator (most likely working with LBs as well) and WRs coach. We are looking for the best candidates, preferably with varsity or collegiate coaching experience. Teaching positions are not known at this time, so stipend and/or local coaches are strongly encouraged to apply (but check this link, as positions often come open). The Vikings are coming are 44-21 in the last 6 years and have been in the playoffs 5 of the last 6. Phenomenal academics and new facilities (locker rooms, offices, weight room, & fieldhouse). Please send your resume, letter of interest, and references to Head Coach Robin Miller at millerr@columbusacademy.org.

Pottstown (PA): The Pottstown HS program is looking for a new head coach. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Spanish River (FL): Spanish River HS is Looking for Coaches . Spanish River is an A school located in Central Boca Raton Florida. Administration is dedicated and completely behind making the football program great . We are in a prime location with a middle school across the street and the pop warner team less than a mile away from campus , also have the resources needed to be a great program in South Florida. Currently we are seeking the following positions Offense( 2 Offensive Line Coaches ) Wide Receivers Coach Defense we are looking to hire , Linebackers coach , Safeties Coach , Corners Coach (2 Defensive line Coaches). Possible Coordinator Positions. We have numerous teaching position available in addition to 1 paraprofessional position, 1 Campus Monitor Position. Please send resumes to SpanishRiverFootball1@gmail.com

Concordia Prep (Towson, MD): Concordia Prep in Towson, Md is looking to fill 2 games on the following possible dates: 9/2-9/3, 9/23-24, 10/21-22. We compete in the MIAA "B" Conference. Please contact josephbattaglia@concordiaprepschool.org.

Greeley West (CO): Greeley West HS is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. We are seeking a coach who is highly motivated and extremely dependable. We are moving into a brand new $124 million dollar building next fall. We have an enrollment of 1800+ students and currently compete in Colorado’s second largest class. A teaching position is possible for the right candidate. All interested candidates please email resume and references to Head Coach John Hickey at hickeyjohn08@gmail.com.

Archer (GA): Andy Dyer, the only head coach Archer has ever had, has announced his resignation.