High School Scoop - Tuesday January 24, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tocoi (St. Augustine, FL): Tocoi Creek HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. It will be a varsity Offensive and Defensive Coordinator, also LB, WR, DB,RB, DL position openings. We are new school going into our third year. Teaching positions in multiple fields. Looking for dedicated coaches who will take ownership of position group and dedicate themselves to truly teaching the game. Must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please email resume to head coach Mike Kolakowski at Michael.kolakowski@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

Crystal Lake Central (IL): Crystal Lake Central HS is looking to hire a Varsity OL or DL coach. Position is flexible in current staff. Looking for a candidate willing to participate in a year round program. Teaching openings for 2023 are unknown at this time. Interested candidates can reach out to Head Coach Dirk Stanger at dstanger@d155.org.

Brandon (FL): Brandon HS is looking to hire coaches for the 2023 season. We are in the process of revamping the program and need high energy, determined coaches to join the program. Current needs are a Running Backs coach, Special Teams Coach, and a coach With a Strength and Conditioning Background. There will be several on campus vacancies in the classroom and on campus in the Fall with some also in the Spring, Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Bruce McCaleb at bmccaleb626@gmail.com.

Avon (IN): After leading the team at Owen Valley (IN) to a 22-3 mark the last two seasons with two sectional titles, Rob Gibson has accepted the head coaching job at Avon.

Mendham (NJ): Mendham HS is seeking a QBs coach for the upcoming season. This is a stipend position working with QB's in a Triple Option offense. No teaching position as of yet, could be a possibility in the future. If interested please reach out to Head Coach Ethan Jeros ejeros@wmrhsd.org

South Allegheny (PA): South Allegheny is looking to fill multiple positions including; DBs / RBs, Special Teams Coordinator. Potential openings in school district as well. Interested applicants should submit a resume to coachhanson55@hotmail.com.

Olympic (Charlotte, NC): Olympic HS is looking for offensive and defensive varsity assistant coaches (stipend positions). Possible coordinator opportunities. Potential teaching and teaching assistant positions in all subject areas. The Trojans had an undefeated regular season last year and have several all-conference players returning. Contact Head Football Coach, Brandon Thompson for inquiries. brandonj.thompson@cms.k12.nc.us

Bainbridge (GA): Bainbridge HS, located in SW Georgia, is looking for a game on August 18th. Please email Coach Cecil at bcecil@dcboe.com if you are interested.

Del Rio (TX): Matt Stepp shares that Canutillo (TX) defensive coordinator Fiacro Ramirez has been named head coach.