High School Scoop - Tuesday January 25, 2022

Helix (CA): Sources tell FootballScoop that head coach Robbie Owens is stepping down to take the defensive coordinator job at Keiser (NAIA - FL).

Gulf Shores (AL): With the departure of graduate assistant Damon Howe to Itawamba CC (JC - MS) as offensive line coach, Mark Hudspeth is now looking for an offensive graduate assistant at Gulf Shores HS to start immediately. This is position pays $10,000 a year, some meals included, opportunity for advancement and live at the beach. Please send resume to DFO Jacob Sparkman at jsparkman@gsboe.org.

Dinwiddie County (VA): Dinwiddie County HS in Dinwiddie, VA is looking to fill assistant football positions. All positions will be considered and there is special teams coordinator position for the right candidate. There is also strength coach position which is a paid supplement that may be added to the position or coordinator position as well. Looking for hard working enthusiastic "football guys" that want to invest in a championship program year round, including weight room, camps, and 7 on 7. Looking for coaches that I can get in the building in either the high school or middle school, but not a requirement as long as schedule works out. Teaching positions may be found at Teaching positions. Stipends for varsity position coaches are 10%, coordinators 12%, and the additional spring STC supplement is 5%. All are a percentage of your years experienced coaching as it falls on the Pay Scale. If interested, send resume and references to Coach Billy Mills at bmills@dcpsnet.org.

East Grand Rapids (MI): Head coach Casey Longo has stepped down, sources tell FootballScoop.

Rancho San Juan (Salinas, CA): Rancho San Juan HS (Salinas, CA) has an immediate need for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator. On-campus jobs will be open at the end of the school year. Interested coaches can send their resumes to Coach Emrey at rsjtrailblazerfootball@gmail.com.

George West (TX): Former Ganado HS (TX) head coach Brent Bennett has been named head coach.

Park View (Sterling, VA): Park View HS is looking to fill multiple assistant coaching positions. Two offensive positions, specifically for offensive line, and running backs. Also, looking to fill multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball. Park View has teaching positions available as well as teacher’s assistant positions but, being a teacher is not required. Currently there are no coordinator spots available. Please send your resume to Head Coach Joshua Gadd at joshua.gadd@pvhsfootball.org.

Yuma Catholic (AZ): Yuma Catholic HS is looking for an offensive line coach to also serve as the assistant athletic director as well. We are a state contender every year. Please contact Rhett Stallworth (rstallworth@yumacatholic.org) if interested.

South Gallia (OH): Byran Marrow has accepted the head coaching job.

Dublin (GA): Dublin HS has an opening for an Assistant Football Coach. Coach needs experience coaching QB’s and will work with QB’s and Fullbacks in our Wing T Offense. Position will have PE available. If interested contact HFC Roger Holmes by email at: roger.holmes@dcsirish.com. Include Resume and Cover Letter.

John Glenn (IN): John Barron has been tabbed to lead the program. Barron has led the Plymouth HS (IN) program the past 17 seasons compiling a 126-70 record.

Somerset Canyons (FL): Somerset Canyons a 4A school in Boynton Beach, FL is looking to hire a Linebackers, a Defensive backs coach and Special Teams Coordinator. We are looking for coaches that are high character men and looking to develop the whole athlete both on and off the field. We are a 6-12 Public Charter school and will have positions available in Middle School Math, Science, ELA, Civics, and other positions such as hall monitoring/security. Please contact Head Coach Alex Gonzalez Agonzalez@somersetcanyons.com. FLDOE Certification is a must.

Euless Trinity (TX): Aaron Lineweaver has been hired as the new head coach. He takes over retired coach Chris Jensen.

Greenup County (KY): Greenup County HS, located in Northeast Kentucky, is currently searching for an assistant varsity coach. We play at the 3A level (out of 6 classes) and compete in a competitive district. The position pays a 6.5% stipend of the teaching salary, which raises with years of experience and rank change (education level). Offensive Line is preferred but not required. Current teaching openings include health, social studies, and math. If interested, please contact Head Coach Zack Moore via email at zachary.moore@greenup.kyschools.us

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season. Will PAY $$ to travel to Tampa. Please contact David Feldman DC at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.