High School Scoop - Tuesday January 3, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tyler Legacy (TX): Head coach Joe Willis has announced his retirement.

Freedom (WI): Former NFL player, Clint Kriewaldt has resigned as head coach at Freedom HS.

East River (FL): East River HS is seeking qualified applicants for a Varsity WRs, LB and DBs Coach. East River has top notch academics with good facilities, and great kids. Qualified candidates preferably have coaching and playing experience at the high school level or beyond. Looking for great teachers and communicators. Needs: Positive energy, development of players, team 1st individual with ability to oversee/contribute to all various aspects of the program and practices. Interested applicants should e-mail their resume to Defensive Coordinator Robert Snyder. robert.snyder@ocps.net.

Ocean Lakes (VA): Ocean Lakes HS has multiple openings for Varsity and JV coaches on offense and defense. Openings include JV and Varsity Coordinator positions. Potential for teaching positions within the building as well depending on qualifications and vacancies. Ocean Lakes is a D6 school in Virginia Beach, VA. Interested programs can contact James.Yeager@vbschools.com.

Hiram (GA): Hiram HS, located northwest of Atlanta, has an assistant coaching position available and an immediate opening in Social Studies. All position coaches will be considered. Please send email to head football coach at pfominaya@paulding.k12.ga.us

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS, located in southern Lexington Cty. SC, has an opening for varsity defensive coordinator for the 23-24 school year. Other assistant openings available also in multiple sports.

Certifications at this time are SS & Resource/Special Ed but more

could possibly come open. Please send resume to

dholland@lexington1.net.