High School Scoop - Tuesday January 31, 2023

Oshkosh West (WI): Joey Ray has been announced as the new head coach.

Springfield (OH): LaCharles Smith, the associate head coach / defensive coordinator at Start HS (OH), will be the new head coach, pending board approval.

Houghton Lake (MI): Ryan Sersaw has accepted the head coaching job.

Jackson Hole (WY): Jackson Hole HS is looking to hire the best available asst. coaches: OL, LB (possible DC) or a great fit in another position. Jackson is a GREAT place to live and be a part of a unique community with tremendous people. Played in the State Championship the past 2 out of 3 years and look to continue the Winning Tradition. All Teaching positions will be considered. Please email your resume to Head Coach, David White at dwhite1@tcsd.org.

Albertville (AL): Head coach Chip English has resigned after two seasons.

Saint Joseph Regional (Montvale, NJ): Saint Joseph Regional HS is looking for two games week 0 (August 25th) and week 1 (Labor Day Weekend). Willing to travel one of the weekends. Please reach out to head coach Dan Marangi at marangid@sjrnj.org.

Gardendale (AL): Gardendale HS is looking for a home spring game on 5/20. Contact ceads@jefcoed.com if interested.

Hilton Head (SC): Hilton Head Island HS has openings on the Varsity football staff. Looking for assistant football coaches who are student athlete driven, motivated and understand the time and effort that is required for growing and maintaining a football program. We have openings on both sides of the ball including RB’s, DB’s, LB’s and have flexibility to move guys around if another fit works better. This is a year round commitment with the expectation that candidates will participate in the off season program, spring football, summer conditioning and attend camps and clinics (we cover costs) to continue to further their coaching knowledge. We have multiple teaching opportunities at the High School, however We DO NOT have PE openings and we cannot offer temporary certification. We also have Para-pro assistant positions available as well. We are looking for coaches with previous coaching experience at the High School or Collegiate level preferred. Time to put into program and ability to coach positive are key. If interested please send resume to Head Football Coach BJ Payne at Russell.payne@beaufort.k12.sc.us.

Des Moines Lincoln (IA): Des Moines Lincoln HS has two openings on staff, including a possible defensive coordinator vacancy. Defensive Line & Linebackers. As well as looking for a Head Freshman Football coach. Please contact Head Coach Duane Matthess with your resume if interested at duane.matthess@dmschools.org.

UPrep (Rochester, NY): UPREP Charter HS has 2 coaching openings for the 2023-2024 football season. A varsity assistant, we have some positional flexibility (QB/General Assistant or D-Line/TE) looking for the best available. We also have a Junior Varsity OL/DL opening. Teaching positions at this time are unknown, but positions expected to become available. We are a charter high school that is competing in the highest classification in NY. We are located in the city of Rochester. Interested candidates contact head coach Isiah Young at Isiah.young@uprep.org.

Bishop McNamara (MD): Bishop McNamara HS, located in Forestville, MD (DC) is looking to hire an experienced Defensive Coordinator. Looking for candidates that are familiar with multiple systems. We compete in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) , one of the toughest divisions in the nation for High School Football consistently against nationally ranked opponents. Must be a great teacher, great with building relationships, and detail oriented. There are no teaching slots currently attached with this position but could consider positions in March for the right candidate. Will move quickly in this process. Interested candidates contact head coach Greg Calhoun at gregory.calhoun@bmhs.org .



