High School Scoop - Tuesday January 4, 2022

Wayne County (GA): Former Georgia Southern standout Jaybo Shaw has been named head coach at Wayne County.

Wellington (FL): Wellington Community HS, located 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach, is looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, OL/DL, LB and DB, other position coaches may be considered for the right candidate. We also have a Track and Field position available immediately. Teaching positions will be available come fall in ESE, Math, and Social Studies. We have an immediate opening for a guidance counselor. If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza. at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org.

Cypress Lake (FL): Cypress Lake HS, located in Fort Myers, FL is looking for a defensive line coach. Teaching positions are available. Please send all resumes to Head Football Coach Joey Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net.

Rancho Christian (Temecula, CA): William Lowe, the head coach at Lincoln (Kansas City, MO), has accepted the head coaching job.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast High School, an 8A program in Palm Coast, Florida located 8 minutes from the beach is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Defensive Coaches - Defensive Backs, Linebacker and Junior Varsity/ Freshmen Coaches. Our first year teacher salary is 48,350$. We have an immediate opening in History. We anticipate openings next year in every subject except Physical Education. Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com

Hibriten (NC): Hibriten HS is currently looking for a possible Defensive Coordinator / Assistant Defensive Coach with possible teaching positions. Please forward Resume and info to Head Coach Sam Mackey at jmackey@caldwellschools.com.

Parrish (Bradenton, FL): Parrish Community HS is looking to fill some assistant coaching positions and we have an immediate teaching opening in Business position (Digital Info Tech). Looking for Offensive or Defensive positions coaches (potential head boys weightlifting stipend). OC is a possibility if philosophy matches up. Looking to add 1 DB and 3 offensive coaches. We will have 4 Teaching spots for fall of 2022: All subjects available.

Winter Haven (FL): Winter Haven is looking for one more varsity coach. Opportunity to work in a great community with an experienced, new staff. Email winterhavenfootball@gmail.com if interested. Position will more than likely be filled by the end of the convention.

Concordia (KS): Concordia HS, located in North Central Kansas(30 mi. from Nebraska) is looking for an assistant coach. Concordia HS is 3A in football, and 4A in all other sports and a member of the NCKL. The preference would be DL experience, and knowledge of the 4-4 defense. The best candidate will be hired regardless of position experience. Offensively we run UC and Gun Wing T. Teaching positions are 7-12 Math, 7-12 Business/Computer Science, 7-12 PE for the 2022-2023 school year. Our program is coming off the best season in recent history, and we look to continue to build moving forward. If you are interested in potential coaching opportunities, please contact Jordan Echer @ Jordan.echer@usd333.com.

Pac West (Eugene, OR): Pac West Academy is looking to hire a Defensive Assistant Coach. This position will be assisting the Defensive Coordinator with a position group that is needed as well as assisting with the offensive side as the ball when needed. Additional job duties include recruiting, game planning, film breakdown, assisting in special teams drills. This is a position with a commission based bonus structure for the first 5 months while recruiting and monthly stipend with performance bonuses while coaching for the season (July-December). We are looking for someone that can start immediately. The Preferred candidate will be proficient in Hudl, Google drive, Adobe creative cloud and various Social Media platforms. Please send resume to Tyler@pacwestacademy.com. Please put “Defensive Assistant” in the subject line.