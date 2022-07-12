High School Scoop - Tuesday July 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Norwalk (CT): With resignation of Pat Miller last week as the program's head coach. Peter Tucci & Sean Ireland, two former head coaches for the program, will serve as co-head coaches for the season, per source.

Howard (GA): Howard HS has an immediate opening for a varsity football assistant coach. All teaching positions, including Health/PE, are available. Send resumes and letters of interest to Paul.Carroll@bcsdk12.net.

Denver East (CO): Denver East HS is looking for an assistant offensive line and defensive line coach and have a teaching opportunity in the building for a certified teacher to teach credit recovery and Paraprofessional. Applicants can reach me at s_ruempolhamer@dpsk12.net.

Tell City (IN): Tell City HS is currently looking to hire a Varsity Offensive Assistant Coach. There is a chance for Offensive Coordinator responsibilities. We are looking to fill a PE/Health teaching position. For more information, please contact Head Coach Malin Webb at malin.webb@tellcity.k12.in.us.

Herndon (VA): Herndon HS is looking to add an offensive coach to its freshman staff. Coordinator responsibility available for the right candidate depending on experience and expertise. Herndon is a 6A school located in Northern Virginia playing a highly competitive schedule. Nova community candidates who are interested in commiting to a year-round program are encouraged to apply. No calls. Email resumes/references and/or questions to Head Coach Bill Bachman at wbachman@fcps.edu.

Economedes (TX): Raul Salas, a former assistant for the program, will lead the team fo the 2022 season as interim head coach, Matt Stepp shares.

Owen County (KY): Owen County HS is currently hiring 2 English teachers and a Social Studies teacher at the high school. All applications must go through the district application page for consideration. On application please note any other sports you would be interested in coaching.

Rocksprings (TX): Defensive coordinator Lamar Rodriguez has been named head coach.

Catholic Memorial (MA): Catholic Memorial is looking for a game September 9-10, 2022. We are willing to host or travel. Preferably looking to travel within New England, NY, NJ, DE, and PA - With playing a team further away at a neutral site within these states being an option. If interested, please contact Head Coach John DiBiaso at JohnDiBiaso@catholicmemorial.org

Natchitoches Centeral (LA): Natchitoches Central is looking for a Defensive Line Coach. The position would most likely be a social studies teaching slot. For more information contact Head Coach James Wilkerson at 318-220-6883 or james.wilkerson@npsb.la

Harvest Christian (Keller, TX): Harvest Christian Academy in Keller, Texas is looking for a passionate, christ-centered assistant high school football coach for the upcoming season. We participate in Tapps and play 6 man football. This position would be a stipend position, with a Defensive Coordinator title possible for the right candidate. There are no teaching/full time openings on campus at this time. If interested please reach out via email at coachtrevorabbott@gmail.com . Thank you!

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either a home or away game on 8/26 and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available. Please contact David Feldman assistant head coach at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.