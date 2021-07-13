High School Scoop - Tuesday July 13, 2021

Lithonia (GA): Lithonia HS is looking for assistant coaches / certified teachers. Teaching Slots available: P.E., SPED, ELA, MATH. Certified Lay Coaches may apply as well. Positions TBD. Send resumes to lithoniabulldogsfb@gmail.com.

Parkland (Winston-Salem, NC): Parkland HS in Winston-Salem North Carolina is looking for 3 assistant Coaches. There are no teaching jobs available at this time. If interested, please email Coachderekbryant@gmail.com.

Palatka (FL): Palatka HS is looking for coaches and have these teaching openings: Paraprofessional 7th gr science 7th gr civics 7/8 intensive math High school math All coaching positions will be discussed. Please email pturner@my.putnamschools.org

Jefferson City (MO): Jefferson City HS is looking to hire an assistant football coach / head track coach.Teaching position is Health or Driver's Education. Special Teams Coordinator potential. Please forward cover letter, resume and references to Damon Wells (Head Football Coach / Athletic Director) at DamonHWells@GMail.Com.

Belmont (MA): Belmont HS is currently looking for a varsity level DB coach/Asst. WR coach with some special teams responsibilities. The ideal candidate would have HS coaching experience or College Playing Experience. The position is stipend of 4100 for the season. No school job attachment to this position. If you are interested please email: brian.jon.mccray@gmail.com.