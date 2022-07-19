High School Scoop - Tuesday July 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bishop Dunne (Dallas, TX): Bishop Dunne Catholic School is looking for a Full time English Teacher / Football coach ( best fit) Must have a master's degree. We also have a part time Economics teacher / Football coach (best fit) position available as well. OL / DB / QB coaches will be highly considered. . If seriously interested, contact Head Football Coach Nathan Slaughter at nslaughter@bdcs.org.

Lake Gibson (FL): Lake Gibson HS is still looking for a couple of on campus coaches for the 2022-2023 year. WR and TE positions available, as well as potential JV Head Coach and Strength and Conditioning. Teaching positions in ESE and Math with a potential opening in PE. All interested applicants should email their resume and references to Head Coach Rich Pringle at richard.pringle@polk-fl.net.

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either a home or away game on 8/26 and a home game for 10/28. Up to $7500 game stipend available. Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX is seeking a Varsity DB Coach w/ second sport TBD. Teaching candidates must be fully certified in SPED or able to enroll in Texas certification programs. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.