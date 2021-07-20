High School Scoop - Tuesday July 20, 2021

Kings Academy (FL): Head coach Keith Allen has stepped down. Coach Allen’s wife has accepted a position in Texas and the family is moving. “For 19 years, she’s been following me, and I’ve been the one being pursued through our careers,” Allen said. “This was the first time she was pursued. So we just felt like God was opening doors. It wasn’t a planned leave.” Defensive coordinator Ronnie Lee is being promoted to head coach. Coach Allen offered, “I wouldn’t have left unless I thought it was in good hands." The FootballScoop staff wishes the Allens continued success wherever the Lord leads them.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS is looking for either a defensive line or linebackers coach with an immediate teaching opening in Social Studies. Please contact head coach Cameron Porch at porchc@lake.k12.fl.us.

Central (Brooksville, FL): Could you please post this ad for High School Coaches. Central HS is currently looking for assistant football coaches. Offense: RBs, WRs, QBs & OL. Defense: DL, LBs & DBs. Possible Defensive Coordinator position for the right candidate looking for someone with 3-3 Stack Experience. These are Stipend positions only. No teaching positions are open at this time, community coaches are encouraged to apply. Please forward your resume to Head Coach Jim Pusateri at coachjrp@gmail.com.

Haines City (FL): Haines City HS is looking for a defensive line coach for the 2021 football season. Looking for a dedicated Coach who understands the grind of being a coach and is willing to embrace it. If you are interested please send your resume to Head Coach Pat Herrington @ patrick.herrington@polk-fl.net.

Tohopekaliga HS (Orlando FL 8A): Tohopekaliga HS in Kissimmee is seeking a serious candidate as an assistant football coach. An experienced Offensive Line or Defensive Backs Coach would be preferred however all positions will be considered. An ESE teaching or Social Studies position is available on campus. Do not apply for a the teaching position without a valid Florida teaching certification or a certificate of eligibility in either Social Sciences or ESE. Send your resume, references & valid Florida teaching certification or a certificate of eligibility to Head Coach Jeff Higgins at jeffrey.higgins@osceolaschools.net.

Bartlett (MA): Head coach Dane Laboissonniere has stepped down.