High School Scoop - Tuesday July 26, 2022

Leto (Tampa, FL): Leto HS is looking to add a QB Coach to the staff this year. Please email HC Ron Perisee at ronald.perisee@hcps.net for more information.

Odessa (TX): Odessa HS is accepting resumes for a Varsity Safeties Coach. Teaching fields are PE, SPED, or Spanish. Odessa HS is located in West Texas, and we have 4,000 kids in school. Great teaching schedule and pay! If interested, please send resumes to Dusty Ortiz, Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach at dusty.ortiz@ectorcountyisd.org.

North Rowan (NC): North Rowan HS, which is located 45 minutes north of Charlotte in Spencer, NC, is seeking a qualified Quarterbacks Coach. The current openings are Physical Education, English, Marketing CTE, and Teacher Assistants. Please send resume and references to head coach Nygel Pearson at Nygelpearson77@gmail.com.

Liberty (Kissimmee, FL): Liberty HS is looking for a few coaches Experience is not needed but preferred. If you are interested in these positions, please send resumes to sqcc38@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

