High School Scoop - Tuesday July 27, 2021

Lake Region (FL): Lake Region is looking for a high-quality Offensive Line coach to start ASAP. This will be a paid position. We are centrally located in Polk County Fl and local candidates are encouraged to apply. If you are a certified teacher we have 2 math, 3 ELA, and 1 Reading position that are looking to be filled. Must carry a current cert or be on the route to finishing a cert in order to be considered for a classroom position. Contact Head Coach Geoff Bangley at geoffrey.bangley@polk-fl.net with interest and resume.

Sickles (Tampa, FL): Sickles HS is looking to add 4 coaching positions. 1 Head JV Football Coach (paid position) and three varsity defensive position. Candidates will need to pass a background check and complete appropriate trainings required by Hillsborough County & FHSAA. Candidates must be available 4:30 pm - 8pm during weekdays and must help with JV as well as coaching duties. If interested, please email Head Coach Patrick Murphy: patrick2.murphy@hcps.net.

James River (Midlothian, VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for a Defensive Line Coach. There are potential teaching openings in Math, Social Studies, English and Special Education. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jsh7hv@virginia.edu.”

Spanish River (FL): Spanish River HS is looking for varsity assistant coaches for the Fall of 2021. Teaching positions are available. Spanish River is an 8A high school in Boca Raton, Florida. Our program is rebuilding, but the good thing is the young men are passionate, hardworking & the fact we ended last season on a winning streak! You must be reliable, motivated & all about development! Please send your resume to Coach Raya McCray at raya2431@gmail.com if interested.

Masters of Sports Administration: Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education.

Lowndes (Valdosta, GA): Lowndes HS is in need of a home fall scrimmage. August 6-7 or 13-14. Financial compensation is available for travel costs. Interested coaches can contact dannyredshaw@lowndes.k12.ga.us.

Wyoming Seminary (PA): Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School seeks a dynamic assistant football coach and high school English Teacher for the 2021-22 school year. Wyoming Seminary, or “Sem,” as it is affectionately known, is situated in the beautiful Wyoming Valley of Northeast Pennsylvania, famously dubbed, the “valley with a heart.” Job responsibilities include: Full-Time Teaching: Teach four high school English courses. Specific courses likely to include two sections of sophomore English, as well as upper-level elective courses, including Style and Structure (a requirement for juniors, new seniors and postgraduates) and Early British Literature; Coach Football + another sport or extracurricular activity. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references to Randy Granger at rgranger@wyomingseminary.org by August 2, 2021.