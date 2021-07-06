High School Scoop - Tuesday July 6, 2021

Amherst (MA): Head coach Chris Ehorn, Jr., has stepped down to pursue a different opportunity in education.

Valley Catholic (OR): Valley Catholic in Beaverton is looking for a Varsity defensive coordinator, a defensive backs/wide receivers coach, and a running back/linebackers coach. Please email Head Coach Michael Snyder (valleycatholicfb@gmail.com) please send resume and couple paragraphs about you and your experience. Also please state what position you are interested in.

Hamilton County (IL): Hamilton County is looking to hire a head football coach along with PE/health duties. We are located 65 miles from Evansville, Ind., and 100 miles from St. Louis. Our school district has just invested $2 million in upgrades to our athletic facilities, which include a new locker room and weight room. We are looking for a candidate who has experience coaching and who can build positive relationships with kids. For more information, contact Travis McCollum, mccollumt@unit10.com.

SLAM Palm Beach (FL): Sports Leadership and Management High School in Palm Springs, Fla., is looking for an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, an O-line/D-line coach, and a wide receivers/defensive backs coach. Email head coach Rico McCoy at coachmccoy5@gmail.com.

Kankakee (IL): Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Ill., is in need of a RB coach. There are multiple teaching openings. Please send resume to Head Coach Derek Hart at Derek-hart@ksd111.org.

Centennial (OR): Centennial High School in Gresham, OR; just outside Portland, has three varsity coaching positions available. All three are paid positions. Looking for two defensive (preferably DB and LB) and one offensive position (preferably WR). We can maneuver with our current coaches with the right applicant. We have currently a high school science job, metal teaching position, a Dean of Students position open. We may have PE position open, but is unclear at this time still. There are a number elementary positions available in the district as well. If you are interested please send a resume to Butch Self at selfdb@msn.com. Would like to move on these jobs ASAP.

Seymour (IN): Seymour High School (IN) has several coaching positions open for the upcoming season. The positions are stipend positions and there is availability on both sides of the football. The openings are as follows; DL, RB's, TE's and QB's with the possibility of Pass Game Coordinator responsibilities or Special Teams Responsibilities. We have several teaching positions available at Seymour High School, as well as within the school corporation. Seymour High School is a 5A high school in Seymour, IN (1 hour South of Indianapolis) and has an enrollment of 1,500 students. We compete in the Hoosier Hills Conference.All interested candidates should contact Head Football Coach Tyson Moore with a resume and reference contacts. Experience is preferred but not required. The stipend for these positions range from $2,500- $4,600. Email head coach Tyson Moore at mooret@scsc.k12.in.us if interested.

Lewis County (TN): Lewis County High School in Hohewald, Tenn., has openings in history, science, and special education. Coaching will be on the high school level along with the teaching assignment. Contact Coach Bobby Sharp 931-306-0954 or Coach Andrew Lawson 931 628-1258.