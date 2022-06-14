High School Scoop - Tuesday June 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Merrillville (IN): Merrillville HS, located in NW Indiana 45 miles from Chicago, has 2 offensive paid positions available. Looking for QBs / WRs and OL coaching experience. Stipend is $7,500 and Merrillville HS currently has openings in Math, English, Science, and Special Ed. Merrillville has 2000 kids and has reached the 6A semistate the past 3 years winning 33 games over that span. This season will play in 5A. For more information please reach out to Head Coach Brad Seiss at bseiss@mvsc.k12.in.us.

South Laurel (KY): Jep Irwin has stepped down from the head coaching job to become the athletic director.

Palm Harbor (FL): Palm Harbor University HS is currently looking for assistant coaches for the upcoming season. We are looking for a JV assistant coaches with the possibility of a JV defensive coordinator position. We are also looking for a Varsity assistant coach for safeties or an offensive skills position. There are currently no teaching positions available. Stipends available. Please contact Head Coach Michael Mullaney at mullaneym@pcsb.org if interested.

Wellington Community (FL): Wellington Community HS is 15 minutes away from beautiful West Palm Beach. We are looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Special Teams Coordinator, Offensive and Defensive position coaches. Teaching positions will be available in English, History and ESE If interested, please send a resume and contact Head Coach Danny Mendoza. at daniel.mendoza@palmbeachschools.org.

Midlothian Heritage (TX): Defensive coordinator Eric Edwards has been promoted to head coach.

Spring Valley (Columbia, SC): Spring Valley HS has an opening for an experienced QB coach. We are looking for someone with college or Varsity HS experience. Salary includes 20 extra days and a stipend based on years of experience added to teacher salary. 210 day contract + football stipend. A Math position is open at the school. Spring Valley is one of the top academic and Athletic programs in SC. Minutes from the capital and the University of South Carolina. Please send resume and references to Head Coach Robin Bacon at rbacon@richland2.org. Apply via this link.

Galveston Ball (TX): Galveston Ball HS located on Beautiful Galveston Island Texas is looking for 3 dynamic football assistant coaches with teaching qualifications in PE, Special Education and Core subjects. Ball HS has had over 27 players that have played in the NFL and just passed a 300 million dollar bond that includes a new 24 million dollar stadium. Please send your Resume’ and References to HFC Sheldon Bennight. Email: sheldonbennight@gisd.org.

St. Thomas More (Oakdale, CT): St Thomas More School is looking for an OL coach. Salary position with benefits! Must be able to teach English/science/math as well as be willing to live in an apartment on campus. Free housing and meals comes with employment. If interested please email me at eanderson@stmct.org.

Gadsen County (FL): The Gadsden County football program is looking for coaches (RBs, QBs, WRs) for the upcoming season. Starting teaching pay is currently $45K plus a stipend. All available teaching positions can be found on the Gadsden County Schools website. All resumes can be sent to Coach Victor Winters at coachwinters81@gmail.com.

Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe (GA): Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe, located in Fort Oglethorpe, GA just outside of Chattanooga in beautiful Northwest Georgia is looking for a defensive line coach. Teaching positions available are Strength Training or Social Studies. Please send resumes to Assistant Coach TC Guyer at t.guyer65@gmail.com.