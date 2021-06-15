High School Scoop - Tuesday June 15, 2021

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS is looking to add a few quality assistants to the staff. Teaching openings in Social Studies, Math, and English. Interested candidates can reach out to dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Napa (CA): Napa High School is seeking position coaches with initiative and drive for Varsity and JV. All positions will be considered. We’re also looking for a JV Head Coach. Teaching positions may be available for all positions. Serious inquiries please send your resume to askari_adams@nvusd.org.

Mount Union (PA): After going 26-3 over the past three seasons at Tussey Mountain HS (PA), Anthony Sottasanta has accepted the head coaching job at Mount Union HS (PA).

Northampton (VA): Northampton HS is seeking candidates for Assistant Football/Wrestling Coach. Coordinator Position/Head JV Coach for the right candidate. Open teaching positions include: Physical Education, English, Special Education, Environmental Science, Family and Consumer Sciences (Culinary Arts). Interested coaches can contact athletic director John Edney at jedney@ncpsk12.com.

Coffee County (Manchester, TN): Coffee County HS is looking for a varsity assistant coach. Looking for the best coach available. Must have a valid TN teaching license or be able to obtain one. The positions open are Biology and 4th grade social studies/ science. Full supplement is available. Contact Head Coach Doug Greene at doug.greene408@gmail.com.

Coral Springs (FL): Coral Springs High School Class 8a is looking for coaches (stipend paid positions): Offensive Coordinator, RBs, WRs, OL, DL, DC, secondary, and a complete JV staff. Local Coaches are encouraged to apply, possible teaching available in the fall depending on subject and qualifications. On campus positions available also We are loaded with young talent that needs to be developed. Great Facilities and a great opportunity for young local coaches looking to start or enhance their coaching career. Please send resumes to coach Ian Headley at coralspringscoltfootball.com.

Christ the King (NY): Christ the King HS is searching the following coaches: OC, WRs, QBs, DC, LBs, DL, and DBs as well as JV positions. If interest, looking for candidates with college or high school experience. If interested email Jaynycbrown@gmail.com.

Graham (NC): Graham HS is looking for great OL & QB coaches. Positions will be paid, teaching jobs available in EC and Math and there is a counselor job open all candidates must be certified to teach. A coordinator spot may be available for the right candidate. Must be able to start coaching immediately. If interested in helping change a culture contact head coach Dominique Burks at dominique_burks@abss.k12.nc.us.

Ashville (AL): Ashville HS is in need of a Varsity Football Coach. Teaching opening is High School History. MUST BE CERTIFIED and be willing to get certified in AP Courses. Football position is Wide Receivers, or Outside Linebackers. Must be willing to coach a second sport. We are coming off of our best season in 15 years. Please email resumes to brenton.monroe@sccboe.org

Santa Teresa (San Jose, CA): Santa Teresa HS is seeking a varsity Defensive Coordinator. This is a stipend position. Looking for a DC with experience on the varsity level. Preferably in a 4-2-5 scheme. Looking to fill the position quickly as we start our summer program next week. If interested email your resume to: stsaintsfb@gmail.com

Forest Hills (NC): Forest Hills HS located in Marshville, NC is looking to fill an open assistant football coaching slot. Teaching positions available are Science, EC, and Art. There are no PE positions available at this time. If interested, please email a cover letter and resume to Head Coach Jammie Deese at Jammie.Deese@ucps.k12.nc.us for immediate consideration.

Hampshire (Romney, WV): Hampshire HS is seeking assistant coaches to fill our coaching staff. Position coaches and Coordinating position available. Hampshire High is nestled in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia and competes at Class AAA level. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Aaron Rule with your resume and/or questions at arule24@gmail.com

Bullitt East (KY): Bullitt East HS, located right outside of Louisville, KY is looking for a varsity position coach & Head JV Football Coach that is PE, English, or Science certified and can start immediately! We will shuffle coaches as needed to bring in the right coach varsity wise. Bullitt East is a top 25 high school academically with a supportive quarterback club, community, administrative team, and our principal was a part of a gold standard program that won 7 state championships during his 21 years as a teacher and coach. Our fieldhouse was overhauled with over $100,000 in Sorinex Equipment & athletic facility upgrades are on the horizon in our district. Bullitt County Public Schools is a top school district for teacher salaries as well in Kentucky. Interested candidates should email a resume and letter of interest to head football coach Ethan Atchley at ethan.atchley@bullitt.kyschools.us.

North Pike (MS): Per source, Louisville HS defensive coordinator George Richardson will be the new defensive coordinator at North Pike.