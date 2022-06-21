High School Scoop - Tuesday June 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oskaloosa (KS): Oskaloosa Jr/Sr High School is looking for a Head Varsity Football Coach for the 2022-2023 school year. Teaching areas available are PE, FACS, HS Counselor. Oskaloosa is located just north of Lawrence, Kansas and Northeast of Topeka, Kansas. All interested candidates should contact Shelbie Morgison, AD @ smorgison@usd341.org. All candidates should hold or be eligible to hold a Kansas Teaching Certificate.

Green Bay East (WI): Historic Green Bay East HS is searching for assistant football coaches who wish to build a program based on Love, Effort, Attitude, and Discipline (#LEAD). Special Consideration will be given to coaches with a background in the flexbone offense and experience coaching offensive lineman and wide receivers. If interested please send a resume and purpose statement to coach Levi Nelson at rlnelson1@gbaps.org.

Gulf Shores (AL): Gulf Shores HS head coach Mark Hudspeth is looking for 2 intern or graduate assistant coaches to begin immediately. One will be coaching a defensive position and working directly with Defensive Coordinator and former Iowa St head coach Paul Rhoads and the other with Coach Hudspeth. $1000 a month, some meals provided, weekend extra financial opportunities, opportunity for advancement and live at the beach! Please email Dir of Football Operations Jacob Sparkman at jsparkman@gsboe.org. Please respond quickly, a hire will be made by the 4th of July.

Hamilton (TX): Offensive cooridnator Ryan Marwitz has been promoted to head coach, per Matt Stepp.

Osbourn (VA): Osbourn HS which is located 30 miles south of Washington DC in Manassas City, Va, is seeking qualified assistants. The positions available are Offensive Coordinator, QB, RB and Defense assistant. There are multiple teaching positions open, and we can discuss this further during the interview process. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Our program is coming off the best season in over 12 years, and we look to continue to build moving forward. If you are interested in potential coaching opportunities, please contact Coach Cortez Whiting at cwhiting@mcpsva.org.

Life Oak (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS, located 10 minutes from downtown Dallas, TX is seeking a Varsity WR, QB, and/or DB Coach w/ second sport TBD. Teaching candidates must be fully certified in SPED or History, or able to enroll in Texas certification programs. Starting teaching salary with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.

Gateway (Fort Myers, FL): Gateway HS, a Suburban 2 school in Fort Myers, Florida, has two immediate openings available on staff. Coaches needed are varsity defensive backs and receivers, with the possibility of being head freshman coach to the right candidate. Teaching and non-teaching positions available on-campus. Teaching positions open are: PE, History, and Science. Those applying for teaching positions must be able to hold at least a temporary Florida teaching certificate in the subject area. Preference will be given to coaches who can work on campus right away, and commit to coaching year round. Gateway High School is going into our 3rd school year in existence, and 2nd varsity season in school history. We are a sprint-based program, and run a unique up tempo scheme on both sides of the ball, and are looking for players-first coaches who are open minded and ready to help continue to build our program from the ground up. If you would like to apply, please send a copy of your resume and short statement of interest detailing the position you would like to coach, and what you would like your position group to look like within our program, to head coach Cullen O’Brien at cullenjo@leeschools.net.

Houston Yates (TX): The head coaching position is open, per Matt Stepp.