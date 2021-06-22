High School Scoop - Tuesday June 22, 2021

Northwest Cabarrus (NC): Northwest Cabarrus HS is looking for football assistant coaches on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Northwest Cabarrus High School is in Concord, North Carolina right outside of Charlotte. Faculty and Non-faculty coaches are welcome to apply. All teaching positions are TBA. Please send resumes to eric.morman@cabarrus.k12.nc.us.

Millbrook (NC): Millbrook HS is seeking highly motivated coaches to join our defensive staff. We are one of the largest schools in NC playing in one of the state's most competitive conferences. With some staff flexibility, we are looking to hire the best candidates possible. No teaching positions attached at this time, Raleigh area coaches highly encouraged to apply. Please contact Head Coach Clarence Inscore at clinscore@wcpss.net.

Cypress Lake (FL): Cypress Lake HS, located in Fort Myers, FL is looking for Defensive assistants possibly DC position for the right fit. All positions will be considered. Teaching positions are available for next school year. Please send all resumes to Head Football Coach Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net

William T. Dwyer (FL): William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is currently seeking one offensive assistant and one defensive assistant coach. Coaches will assist with the management of games, practices, and assist with any other duties delegated by the Head Coach. Previous experience in coaching is preferred. Interested persons send their resume to DwyerHSFootball@gmail.com.

Ocean Lakes (VA): Ocean Lakes HS is currently looking for multiple positions on their Varsity and JV staff for the upcoming season. Interested applicants should submit their resume to Head Coach James Yeager at the email provided below. Potential for teaching positions in the building depending upon endorsement. No PE openings available. Interested coaches can reach out to James.Yeager@vbschools.com.