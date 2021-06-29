High School Scoop - Tuesday June 29, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
CoachCommAFS0221_winning

Northland Christian (Houston, TX): Northland Christian HS is looking for an Offensive line coach and an additional position coach for the 2021 season. These are stipend positions or can be full-time/ with a position as a History teacher. If interested please email Head Coach AJ Palazzolo at apalazzolo@northlandchristian.org.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park is looking for an assistant coach certified in HS Social Studies. Offensive background preferred, but we are flexible. Interested coaches can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

St. Rita (Chicago, IL): St. Rita HS, located on the southwest side of Chicago, has a few lower level positions that we are looking to fill before the start of our season. We have several teaching openings in the building in the following subject areas: English, Science, and Social Science. Anyone interested should contact Head Coach Todd Kuska at Tkuska@stritahs.com.

UpperIowa01

Masters of Sports Administration: Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education.

Lowndes (GA): Former Alabama defensive lineman Rudy Griffin has accepted the defensive line job with the program.

Boyd (TX): Ian Ritchey has been announced as the new head coach and athletic director for the program.

Monday's Scoop: Plenty of news, jobs, & Scoop last night.

You May Like

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday June 28, 2021

ScoutSmart2021

High School Scoop - Thursday June 24, 2021

800x300_Ad4June

High School Scoop - Wednesday June 23, 2021

CoachCommAFS0221_winning

High School Scoop - Tuesday June 22, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday June 21, 2021

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday June 18, 2021

Angelo-2021

High School Scoop - Thursday June 17, 2021

800x300_Ad4June

High School Scoop - Wednesday June 16, 2021