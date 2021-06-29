High School Scoop - Tuesday June 29, 2021

Northland Christian (Houston, TX): Northland Christian HS is looking for an Offensive line coach and an additional position coach for the 2021 season. These are stipend positions or can be full-time/ with a position as a History teacher. If interested please email Head Coach AJ Palazzolo at apalazzolo@northlandchristian.org.

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park is looking for an assistant coach certified in HS Social Studies. Offensive background preferred, but we are flexible. Interested coaches can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

St. Rita (Chicago, IL): St. Rita HS, located on the southwest side of Chicago, has a few lower level positions that we are looking to fill before the start of our season. We have several teaching openings in the building in the following subject areas: English, Science, and Social Science. Anyone interested should contact Head Coach Todd Kuska at Tkuska@stritahs.com.

Lowndes (GA): Former Alabama defensive lineman Rudy Griffin has accepted the defensive line job with the program.

Boyd (TX): Ian Ritchey has been announced as the new head coach and athletic director for the program.

