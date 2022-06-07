High School Scoop - Tuesday June 7, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Leslie (MI): Former Okemos (MI) defensive coordinator Ken Bradley is the new head coach at Leslie.

Somerset Academy (Pembroke Pines, FL): Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines, Florida has a opening for a Defensive Coordinator position. Coordinator experience is a must. Teaching positions will be available in the fall. Please send resumes to head coach Derrick Baker at dbaker2002@ymail.com.

John I. Leonard (Greenacres, FL): John I. Leonard HS located in Greenacres, FL is looking to hire coaches at the following positions; TE, WR, LB, DB. We are looking for highly motivated coaches that will invest in our student athletes both on and off the field. We have multiple teaching positions available in different certification areas. Please email your resume to Head Coach Austin Van Es at austin.vanes@palmbeachschools.org.

Hardin (TX): Lumberton HS (TX) offensive coordinator Jake Smith is the new head coach.

Hempstead (TX): Fort Bend Ridge Point linebackers coach Markeith Wesley has been appointed head coach.

Sequoia Pathfinder (Buckeye, AZ): Sequoia Pathfinder HS is currently filling multiple coaching positions. Position is based on experience. We are a brand new program and looking to build a great foundation for the future. We will be looking to add to the high school staff (will be JV this year only) and for the middle school staff. All positions to be considered. All interested applicants please reach out to Steve Ciszek, head football coach at sciszek@edkey.org.

Tomball (TX): Defensive coordinator Dave Handal has been promoted to fill the head coaching spot.

Whitney (TX): David Haynes has been approved as the new head coach and athletic director for the Wildcats.

Greenwood Christian (IN): Greenwood Christian Academy in Greenwood, Indiana is looking for an experienced local hire Defensive Coordinator. There are other staff positions available as well, except Offensive Coordinator. This is a completely new 1A HS start up program. Looking for coaches that are passionate and can confidently express their Christian faith. Send all resumes to: coachandredobson@gmail.com.

Seagoville (Dallas, TX): Stephen Jackson Jr. has been appointed head coach and athletic coordinator. Jackson spent last season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Duncanville HS.

James River (VA): James River is a 6A program in Midlothian, VA. We are currently looking for assistant coaches. We have varsity assistant openings and JV coordinator opportunities. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jacob Hodges at jacob_hodges@ccpsnet.net.