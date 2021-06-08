High School Scoop - Tuesday June 8, 2021

East Laurens (East Dublin, GA): East Laurens HS is looking for a coach that is best fit either side of the ball for our football staff. Our supplements are very competitive! The Teaching spot will be high school Sped. If interested please email resume to Head Coach Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net.

Francis Scott Key (MD): Francis Scott Key HS is looking for assistant coaches, with the potential of a possible coordinator role on either side of the ball. Please contact Will Thompson at fskeaglesfootball@gmail.com.

Moody (AL): Moody HS has multiple coaching opportunities in football and other sports as well as a possible opening in history. Send resumes to adam.wallace@sccboe.org if interested.

Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth, TX): Nolan Catholic HS (Fort Worth, TX) Nolan Catholic, who played in the TX State Championship last year, is looking for an offensive assistant coach (some flexibility on staff, looking for best fit. Can make about anything work, except for QB's). Need a dynamic coach who puts kids first in all you do, super passionate, high energy, and willing to put ego aside and do all the little things it takes to continue to have a championship level program. Teaching openings are in English, Algebra I, Theology (Catholic), Computer Science (programing, etc), and a Director of Broadcast. Teachers must be highly qualified and will have to obtain the teaching job on your own merit. Preference will be given to practicing Catholic's and those who can start ASAP. Please email resume and references to NolanFBcoach@gmail.com. Please include your teaching & coaching materials.

Polson (MT): Polson HS has an opening for a Head Varsity Wrestling Coach and Assistant Football coach. Candidates should be willing to work with other varsity programs and invest in our community. Head Wrestling Coach is the priority. Our current football staff is flexible so we will hire the best fit for our program. There are Broadfield Science and Industrial Arts/Technology openings at the high school and at least one elementary position in the district. Polson is located on the southern tip of beautiful Flathead Lake in Western Montana. Interested candidates should email Head Football Coach, Kaden Glinsmann kglinsmann@polson.k12.mt.us.

South Effingham (GA): South Effingham HS, located near Savannah, is looking for an assistant football community coach. All interested please send your resume to Nathan Clark at nateclark1137@gmail.com.

Duluth (GA): Duluth HS is looking for a best fit assistant football coach for LB, DB or WR. MUST BE SPED CERTIFIED. Possible head wrestling coach as well. Duluth is coming off their best season in 25 years. Candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round program. Please send resume to Assistant Head Coach, Darren Sbraga at d_sbraga@yahoo.com.

Christ the King (Middle Village, NY): Christ the King HS is search for paid part time varsity OC, WR, QB, DC, LBs, DL, and DBs as well as JV positions. If interest looking for candidates with college or high school experience. My contact 718-781-1694 Email Jaynycbrown@gmail.com.

West Valley (CA): West Valley HS in Hemet Ca is looking for varsity assistant. Position comes with full time teaching position, social science credential required. Email resume to bperez@hemetusd.org.

Odessa (TX): Odessa HS is looking for an offensive line coach. We have the ability to emergency certify in a core subject through an alternative teaching program. If interested please fill out an application at www.ectorcountyisd.org and send a resume/letter of interest to Head Coach Dusty Ortiz at dusty.ortiz@ectorcountyisd.org

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights is looking to hire a defensive line coach and a secondary coach. The defense is a base 3-4 cover 2 shell so coaches with knowledge in those areas will be given priority. Looking for coaches that are interested in whole player development and care about making them a better man along with a better football player. The two positions are stipend but are not tied to a teaching position. Teaching positions may come open at a later date. Since they are not tied to a teaching position, local coaches are highly encouraged to apply. If a younger coach, JV coordinator and duties may also be given. If interested, please email head coach Brandon Knight, at brandon.knight@palmbeachschools.org. Please no phone calls. Looking to get the coaches in the program right away.

Valley Regional / Old Lyme (CT): Head coach Tim King has retired after 23 seasons, 153 wins and one state championship.